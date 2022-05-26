What Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Wants You to Know About Motherhood After Her Son's Stillbirth

Unfortunately, Siesta Key isn't all glamour and fun.
Nobody knows that more than the show's very own Madisson Hausburg. In the May 26 finale episode, viewers will watch the reality star get married to Ish Soto during a sunset wedding. But in the same episode, Madisson will sit down with her close friends and co-stars to discuss the moment she delivered her baby boy stillborn back in December.
While many would understand if Madisson wanted to grieve baby Elliot in private, the 27-year-old knew she wanted to talk about her journey.
"For me, a huge part of my healing process is talking about him," she exclusively told E! News. "Sharing it was a way for me to just be like, this happened. I still want to talk about my baby. He's very much my baby still. I'm still very proud of him and I still want to talk about him."
Madisson also shared the news about her son's stillbirth on social media. When she first decided to post, Madisson said she "had nowhere to turn" and knew very little about stillbirth. What came next was an outpouring of support and the quick realization that she wasn't alone.
"For me, I was just selfishly sharing my son," she said. "But I realized in the process that so many other women have gone through this and I had no idea. It just breaks my heart that so many people are going through this quietly and alone."
"I carried my baby for nine months and then he died," Madisson continued. "That's the reality, and it needs to be spoken about. It's definitely not something that should just be hushed. This is something that's very real."
In the weeks following her initial announcement, Madisson said she was blown away by the support of her cast members including Kelsey Owens who flew to Aspen, Colo., to be with her co-star and friend on baby Elliot's due date.
She also learned that many people didn't know what to say or do to show their support. While Madisson acknowledged that every mother's experience is different, she was grateful for anyone who simply checked in.
"So often, people don't even ask because it's hard to know what to say when this happens," she said. "No one wants to offend you. No one wants to upset you more. But I would say it never hurts to ask."
And while Madisson observed people being scared to talk about Elliot, she quickly assured those close to her that she wants to discuss her boy. "I want you to ask me questions," she said. "I still want to talk about the birthing process. What I really appreciate is people reaching out and asking questions and talking about Elliot, saying his name, making sure people acknowledge me as a mother, acknowledging my baby as my child. Those are the things that really stood out to me."
While speaking about her son, Madisson called Elliot "the most beautiful baby in the world." She recalls her child being shy during ultrasound appointments but always moving when Mom was surrounded by water or the ocean.
Madisson remains grateful for her husband, who she says had shown incredible strength during difficult months. "He got Elliot's hand tattooed on his hand so that I could hold his hand forever, and I thought that was just the sweetest thing," she said. "It's just really incredible having him by my side. I couldn't do this without him."
And while Madisson and Ish continue to honor their son in their own ways, both parents are hopeful that they'll welcome another child in the future. After getting permission from their doctor, the couple has been trying to get pregnant for the past three months.
"When you have a baby and you don't get to take them home, it's really hard because you don't just leave that life. You're also losing a part of motherhood," she said. "Having another baby in my arms is definitely part of my healing process."
Siesta Key's season four finale airs Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. on MTV.