J.Crew Memorial Day Sale: Get This $110 Top for Just $20, Plus These 82% Off Deals

Memorial Day is a great time for relaxation, barbeques, and socializing, but it's also one of the best times to shop. There are always so many good deals on beauty products, fashion, and more summer must-haves. You can even shop poolside so you can soak up the sun while you hunt for deals at J.Crew.
J.Crew always comes through with the great deals. Right now, there is a 50% discount on hot weather styles and an EXTRA 50% off sale items when you use the promo code SUMMER at checkout. If you're not shopping within those product categories, you can use the same promo code to get 30% off your purchase anyway.
Depending on which styles you adore, you can save a lot of money. You can get this $110 floral top for just $20 when you use the code SUMMER at checkout. Or this $110 dress for just $35.
J.Crew Memorial Day Deals: Tops on Sale
Flora Obscura X J.crew Cinched-Waist Top in Kaleidoscope Floral
How stunning is this floral print top? It's that perfect "look cute without trying too hard" kind of shirt that we all need in our closets.
J.Crew Tie-shoulder Linen Tank
This tank is absolutely darling with those adjustable ties on the straps. This apricot hue is made for summer, but that's not your only option here. This shirt also comes in light blue, black, and white.
J.Crew Puff-sleeve Organic Cotton Cropped Top in Magnolia Floral
You can never have too many nice, white tops in your wardrobe. They're such staples for casual looks and dressed-up occasions.
J.Crew Washable Silk Charmeuse Camisole Top
Wear a silk cami with your favorite jeans and heels for a date night or you can layer it under a blazer for a professional event. You have so many styling options with this one. It's also on sale in peach and brown.
J.Crew Memorial Day Deals: Dresses on Sale
J.Crew Smocked Beach Dress in Linen
This beachy dress is sweet and stretchy. You look polished and feel oh-so-comfortable in this darling smocked dress. You can rock this in three additional colors.
J.Crew Tiered Denim Squareneck Dress
You just found the perfect ensemble for an outdoor concert. But let's be honest: this dress is a "yes" for many different occasions.
J.Crew Tall Squareneck Soft Gauze Dress
A one-and-done outfit is always a great thing to have in your closet. This light blue hue looks beautiful on so many skin tones. You can rock this with sandals for a chill day of errands or dress it up with some nude heels.
J.Crew Collection Halter Cutout Dress in Ratti Pacific Paisley
This. Dress. Is. Everything. Where do you begin with this stunner? This pattern is beautiful, the cut-out is super trendy, and this silhouette is incredibly flattering.
J.Crew Memorial Day Deals: Swimwear on Sale
J.Crew Bow One-shoulder One-piece
The bow absolutely makes the look with this one-piece swimsuit. You can also wear this in red, blue, or black.
J.Crew Scrunchie Classic Scoopneck One-piece
Go for something unique with this texture one-piece swimsuit, which would also look great as a bodysuit.
J.Crew Ruched One-shoulder One-Piece in Leopard
Embrace the bold with an animal print one-piece, which is giving high fashion vibes thanks to the one-shoulder cut.
J.Crew Memorial Day Deals: Shoes on Sale
J.Crew Pacific Leather Thong Sandals
Here's a chic, fashionable take on your standard flip flops. This cream color is the pinnacle of sophistication. You can also get these in black.
J.Crew Menorca Padded Cross-strap Sandals in Leather
These flats are so incredibly comfortable thanks to the cushioned footbed. There are four colorways to choose from.
J.Crew Pacific Sandals With Sporty Leather Straps
These sandals look so expensive, but they're actually on sale at such a great price, especially for shoes that you can wear all the time.
J.Crew Memorial Day Deals: Hats and Bags on Sale
J.Crew Reversible Bucket Hat in Ratti® Golden Paisley
If you adore a bucket hat, this is a two-for-one purchase. The reversible hat has this vibrant print on one side and a solid yellow on the other.
J.Crew Reversible Bucket Hat
Here's another cute reversible bucket hat. It is floral on one side and a solid color on the other. There are many color combinations to choose from.
J.Crew Lisbon Drawstring Bag in Leather
And, of course, you can't forget about the bags. A small, crossbody bag is an absolute must for a summer night. This adorable accessory comes in a few other colors.
