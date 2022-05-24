Where Little People Big World's Zach Roloff Stands With His Father Following Farm Dispute

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Is Zach Roloff holding a grudge about the farm? E-I-E-I-NO.

During this season of Little People Big World, Zach made an offer to purchase the north side, a.k.a his mom Amy's side, of Roloff Farms. The offer led to intense negotiations between the Zach and his father, Matt, and according to Zach, Matt made "excuses and reasons why [he and his wife Tori are] not good enough to run the farm."

In an E! News exclusive interview, though, Zach revealed that he and his father have made up.

"It's all good," he said. "We're all family."

And while Matt and Zach previously battled it out on social media, Zach regrets it.

"I think it was a mistake to put it on social media, but I think I made my thoughts pretty clear," he explained, adding that he and his wife Tori "are moving on."

And moving up—north, that is.

"We moved up to Battleground, Washington, which is about 45 minutes away from where we previously lived [in Oregon]. We're making a life up here," Zach said in the interview, noting that he and Tori have found a "good school for Jackson [and] a really great property."