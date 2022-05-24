You Might've Missed This Musical Mistake in Netflix's Senior Year

Watch : Netflix's Senior Year Premiere: Rebel Wilson & Justin Hartley Dish

Because of you, we noticed the plot hole in Netflix's Senior Year.

Following the May 13 debut of the comedy film starring Rebel Wilson, fans have taken to social media to point out one glaring mistake in one of the movie's dance numbers. Though Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This" plays during the opening cheer number, which takes place in May 2002, the song actually hadn't dropped yet.

"The song 'A Moment Like This' didn't come out until September 2002," one person wrote on Twitter. Another expressed a similar observation, calling it a "blatant error." Even though a different fan called out "the clear anachronism in the film," they dubbed Senior Year "a nice guilty pleasure."

Others were less bothered by the mistake, however. For instance, one fan asked for the remix featuring "A Moment Like This," writing, "I NEED IT NOW. Someone help!"

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right?

For those who've yet to tune in, Senior Year follows former popular girl Stephanie "Steph" Conway (Wilson) as she wakes up from a 20-year coma after a failed cheerleading stunt. So, there were plenty of early '00s references to enjoy, including pink tracksuits, chunky jewelry and low-rise jeans.