You Might've Missed This Musical Mistake in Netflix's Senior Year

A poorly placed Kelly Clarkson song in Netflix's hit film Senior Year, starring Rebel Wilson, is causing the Internet to go into a tizzy. Get all the details on the musical mistake here.

Because of you, we noticed the plot hole in Netflix's Senior Year.

Following the May 13 debut of the comedy film starring Rebel Wilson, fans have taken to social media to point out one glaring mistake in one of the movie's dance numbers. Though Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This" plays during the opening cheer number, which takes place in May 2002, the song actually hadn't dropped yet.

"The song 'A Moment Like This' didn't come out until September 2002," one person wrote on Twitter. Another expressed a similar observation, calling it a "blatant error." Even though a different fan called out "the clear anachronism in the film," they dubbed Senior Year "a nice guilty pleasure."

Others were less bothered by the mistake, however. For instance, one fan asked for the remix featuring "A Moment Like This," writing, "I NEED IT NOW. Someone help!"

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right?

For those who've yet to tune in, Senior Year follows former popular girl Stephanie "Steph" Conway (Wilson) as she wakes up from a 20-year coma after a failed cheerleading stunt. So, there were plenty of early '00s references to enjoy, including pink tracksuits, chunky jewelry and low-rise jeans.

Rebel Wilson's Best Looks

Oh, there was also an impressive tribute to Britney Spears' "(You Drive Me) Crazy" music video. "I just tried to channel Britney," Wilson told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker at the film's red carpet premiere in May. "I was just like, ‘Okay, what would Britney be feeling in 2002?' and like how she dances and how she moves."

We think Britney would approve!

Boris Martin/Netflix

Keep reading for more editing errors that have found their way into films and TV:

Netflix
Don't Look Up

 

Call it a commemoration?
 
Although the 2021 Netflix film, directed by Adam McKay, easily caught everyone's attention the moment it premiered in late December (it rose to No. 1 worldwide on the streaming platform within just the first few days), a little chatter surrounded the movie for a completely different reason. After a viewer spotted a masked-up film crew during a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, fans assumed that a small editing error had made its way in.
 
But, not so fast—according to McKay, that was a frame purposefully left in the final cut to capture the experience of filming during the coronavirus pandemic.
 
"We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience," Adam tweeted in December, adding, "#Don'tLookUp."

Hey, the movie was still nominated for a Best Editing Oscar, so all's well that ends well. But we'll be sure not to look down while watching.

HBO Max
Harry Potter Reunion Special: The Case of the Mistaken Emmas

 

In January 2022, after a little more than two decades since the premiere of the installment's first film, the highly anticipated reunion, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, hit HBO Max. And since fans have been waiting forever for this magic, it's easily understandable that viewers didn't miss one second of it.
 
With that being said, it did only take just one second for one viewer to notice an image at the beginning of the special that although was meant to be Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger in the saga) was actually a photo of Emma Roberts instead.
 
After the blunder hit social media, producers for the reunion special addressed the error in a statement to E! News: "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."

PinPep/Shutterstock
Harry Potter Reunion Special: It’s a Twin Thing

 

Yes, there was another photo error spotted in the Harry Potter reunion special after it aired—but to be completely fair, this mix-up is quite understandable since it involved identical twins.

 

Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley in the beloved film franchise, confirmed that the HBO Max special mistakenly identified him as his twin brother, James Phelps.

 

"I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge," he wrote on Instagram next to a screenshot of the mistake. But there were no hard feelings, as he added, "It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it."

 

Also getting a kick out of the error, Tom Felton, who played villain Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, commented, "It was my doing. #weaslebee #returntohogwarts."

HBO
Game of Thrones

 

During the fourth season of the HBO hit series, Game of Thrones, fans were extremely surprised that amongst the metal and wooden silverware they were used to seeing, they also spotted a very modern-day Starbucks cup in the mix.
 
In response to the now-infamous 2019 episode, HBO issued a statement acknowledging the time-defying cup, saying, "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake." Referring to Emilia Clarke's character, the network jokingly added, "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."
 
Alas, if you're looking for it now, the cup has been edited out from the episode.

Paramount Pictures
Braveheart

 

Set in the late 13th-century, the 1995 film Braveheart followed Sir William Wallace (portrayed by Mel Gibson) as he became one of the main leaders during the First War of Scottish Independence. And since cars weren't invented until the late 19th century, fans were shocked when they noticed a white vehicle sitting in the back of the battlefield in one scene.

 

Although the shot lasts less than two seconds, it was enough for us to remember what time period they were truly filming in.

Universal Pictures
Gladiator

 

Another film set in the earliest of times that became a smash when it premiered in the early aughts would be Gladiator. Since the movie is set in 180 AD, it only made sense that most actors were spotted in either attire suitable for battle or outfits fit for the time period.

 

That is, until fans noticed that within one quick shot of a Colosseum crowd, there stands a man wearing a plain white T-shirt and jeans—both items we're guessing even members of the Roman Empire didn't have access to.

Warner Bros.
Cats

 

When the 2019 musical movie, based on the 1981 stage adaptation, premiered, the cast ensemble including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench and James Corden was enough to get people excited for some good mew-sic.
 
However, the movie wasn't well-received by critics, who pointed out that the film's visual effects and editing left much to be desired. One notable instance was when viewers noticed that Judi's very human hand was accidentally left sticking out of her CGI fur-filled cat body. The Hollywood Reporter noted director Tom Hooper updated future versions of the film shortly after its release.

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

 

In the 2002 movie, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, the character of Éomer is played by Karl Urban—except as some fans noticed towards the very end, at one point, he simply is not. While Karl's character is meant to be sitting on a horse alongside his peers, it's actually the face of his stunt double that made the cut instead.

 

During the director's commentary for the movie, per WhatCulture, Peter Jackson admitted that they just didn't get to replace the face before the movie hit theaters.

