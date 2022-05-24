Florence Pugh Slams Will Poulter Dating Rumors After Their Beach Outing in Ibiza

Florence Pugh is addressing dating speculations.
On May 24, the Don't Worry Darling actress spoke out about recent photos captured by paparazzi that showed her hitting the beach in Ibiza with her Midsommar co-star Will Poulter. According to Florence, the shots didn't fully paint the full picture of her beach outing, particularly the fact that it was a trip to the shore with a group of friends.
Setting the record straight, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating."
The 26-year-old explained that she went to the beach with a group of friend "who are always about half a metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise."
Along with the message, she shared photos of her with the whole friend group. She even marked up the pap photos of her and Will, 29, pointing out who was cut out frame.
"I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good," Florence added. "Thanks for saying we look sexy.. doesn't mean we're doing the sexy."
But Florence did not let the gossip rain on her parade—or beach trip. In addition to her note, Florence showed fans the "sexy meal" she had by the water and the "sexy double chins after four days of aperol spritz." The photos in the sun and fond memories were from her trip to Ibiza. In an Instagram post on May 23, she posted a picture of her friends from the trip, writing, "Wonderful people. Beautiful time. Feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of incredible people I was able to hug," Florence captioned the photo. "Thank you sunshine. Thank you Ibiza. #imadesomanynewfriends!!"
Florence has been dating Scrub's Zach Braff, 47, for over three years. The couple have publicly shared their relationship on social media and in birthday posts. However, the pairing has received backlash for their 21-year age difference. Florence candidly fired back at the noise in a July 2020 podcast episode of Sue Perkins: An Hour or So With...
She said on the podcast, "I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love...There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age—It hasn't worked. So who are you trying to match me up with?"