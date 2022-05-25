This Is Us Creator Dan Fogelman Compares This Finale Moment to The Sopranos Ending

Watch : This Is Us Cast Gets EMOTIONAL for Series Finale

An ending fit for Tony Soprano!

After six seasons with the Pearson family, This Is Us came to a close on May 24. In a press conference for the NBC drama series, creator Dan Fogelman compared one specific part of the finale to the infamous ending of The Sopranos—where Tony Soprano sits in a diner with his family, when a possible hit man enters the restaurant with the scene cutting to black.

So, you can understand our confusion when Fogelman compared the loving family drama with the HBO mob hit. Nonetheless, the creator said that "Randall's political journey ahead of him" could be comparable to the open-ended twist of the Sopranos series finale.

In the This Is Us' series finale, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), who is now a senator, decides to head to Iowa following a request by the Democratic National Committee. Fogelman explained that the unknown surrounding Randall's political career "is probably the closest we come in the show to Sopranos going to black at the end of the episode."

"You're left to choose your own adventure as to what you think happened with him," he continued. "I think it's up to the audience to decide what they think happens next with Randall."