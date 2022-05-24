Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The cause of death for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report from the Broward County Medical Examiner obtained by E! News, the 24-year-old NFL star died from "multiple blunt force injuries" after being struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway on April 9. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

At the time of his death, Haskins had a blood alcohol level between 0.20 and 0.24, over Florida's legal limit of .08, and tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, per a toxicology report acquired by E! News.

Before his death, the quarterback—who was in Florida to train with his team—and his teammates went to dinner. Haskins and a relative then went to a nightclub and reportedly "drank heavily," according to a police investigation report obtained by E! News.

Haskins ran out of gas while traveling on I-595 and left on foot to find a nearby gas station. He attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the interstate, where there was oncoming traffic, and was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.