27 Things at Amazon That Make Me Feel Like I’m Shopping at Aritzia

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Gorgeous gorgeous material girls love Aritzia, but we also love shopping on a budget. While scrolling through Amazon fashion, I realized that a lot of the site's styles look similar to Aritzia's trending pieces, but at much lower prices. Amazon items ship quickly and returns are so easy, so you can try these styles at home and skip the stressful in-person dressing rooms.
Many of Aritzia's styles are office-friendly while also somehow being effortlessly trendy. The brand is also known for its matching sets that are super cozy but still make you look so put together. Aritzia styles ooze chic, minimalistic style that will make you feel like an instant cool girl. I kept these things in mind while shopping for similar styles at Amazon.
Scroll below for 27 tops, loungewear, skirts, and more from Amazon that made me feel like I was shopping at Aritzia.
Verdusa Women's Casual Crisscross Sleeveless Form Fitting Tank Halter Top
This halter top comes in 12 colors, and it looks just like the sculpt top from Aritzia.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Sweater
I have a long cardigan from Aritzia, and it always makes my loungewear look so chic. This one comes in 18 colors and plus sizes. For only $20, I will definitely be purchasing the colors that I don't own from Aritzia.
Fixmatti Women Hoodies Tracksuit Long Sleeve Sweatshirts Jogger Pant 2 Piece Outfits
Aritzia is known for its matching sweatsuit sets that make you look super put-together while staying cozy. This one comes in 12 colors, and it's only $20 for the whole set!
CUPSHE Women's Cream White Hollow Out Sleeveless V Neck Cover Up
I have a crochet dress from Aritzia, and I'm obsessed with it. It's perfect for summer vacations, as you can rock it as a chic beach coverup or wear it to dinner. You can get this one on Amazon for just $35. Trust me, you'll want to wear it all the time.
SAFRISIOR Women’s 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Sets Stripe Long Sleeve Shirt And Loose High Waisted Mini Shorts Set
Button downs are a classic, but they're also trending right now, especially in this blue and white striped color. This set will be your go-to beach coverup this summer, and it comes in 17 colors. Pair it with wedges and you can wear it to brunch for a fancy east coast vibe.
Fixmatti Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit Open Front Cardigan Crop Tank Tops Wide Legs Pants Lounge Sets
This cozy set comes in 19 colors, including this adorable light pink that I could totally see at Aritzia.
MakeMeChic Women's PU High Waist Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants with Pockets
These leather pants come in 12 colors, including a black and a tan color that are similar to the trending leather pants at Aritzia.
MEROKEETY Women's Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets Casual Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit
This set comes in 15 colors including classic neutrals and fun colors like green and pink. It's the perfect way to rock the matching set trend for summer.
Wenrine Womens Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress Sleeveless Crewneck Drawstring Party Club Dress
This dress comes in 11 colors, and it's the perfect classic staple to add to your closet now.
Fixmatti Women Knitted Outfits High Neck Sweater Wide Leg Pant Set 2 Pieces Sweatsuit
We can totally see this chic loungewear set at Aritzia. You'll look so expensive, but you can get this on Amazon.
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Wide Leg High Waisted Button Down Straight Long Trousers Pants
I get so many compliments whenever I wear my Aritzia trousers. These ones from Amazon look super similar to the Aritzia style. You can choose from 15 color options, including white, beige, brown, and a gorgeous dusty pink color.
luvamia Women's Casual Long Sleeve Lapel Button Slim Work Office Blazer Jacket
This blazer comes in 19 colors and it's 30% off.
SweatyRocks Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top Collar Neck Ribbed Knit Tee Shirt
For only $7, this trending top is a no-brainer add-to-cart.
Lingswallow 2 Piece Women Lounge Sets - Sleeveless Crop Top and Shorts Waffle Lounge Set Tracksuits Sweatsuits for Women
Here's another matching set that is perfect for warmer weather ahead.
Verdusa Women's Basic Sleeveless Open Back Slim Fitted Ribbed Crop Halter Top
Aritzia truly has some of the best basics, but they can be pricey. This top comes in 10 colors, and it's only $13.
Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts
This button down comes in 12 trending colors. Pair it with blue jeans or throw it over your bikini this summer.
Naggoo Women's Summer Wrap Floral High Waist Ruffle Short Mini Skirts
Aritzia has great basics, but it also has the cutest floral skirts for spring and summer. This one could definitely be mistaken for an Aritzia style, but you can get it on Amazon.
Gihuo Women's Fashion Cropped Shacket Button Down Corduroy Shacket Jackets
This cropped shacket (shirt jacket) comes in 9 colors, and it looks just like a style you'd find at Aritzia, especially in this neutral color.
SheIn Women's Boho Ditsy Floral Knot High Waisted Wrap Split Midi Skirt
This skirt comes in 40 color options, and this midi silhouette is trending this season.
SOLY HUX Women's Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Satin Short Slip Dress
This gorgeous slip dress comes in 38 colors and patterns and extended sizing. The best part? It starts at just $10.
Sdencin Women Houndstooth Pattern Knit Sweater Vest Sleeveless Loose V-Neck 90s Waistcoat Pullover Knitwear Top
Sweater vests are trending right now, and this one comes in 15 colors.
Pleated Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets Shorts Athletic Golf Skorts Activewear Running Workout Sports Skirt
Aritzia makes active and loungewear look so chic. This trendy tennis skirt is giving the same vibes, and it comes in 27 color options.
Gihuo Women's V Neck Sweater Vest Uniform Cable Knit Sleeveless Sweater
Here's an oversized sweater vest similar to a style you could find at Aritzia. Throw this over a white button down shirt and pair it with a mini skirt.
VNDFLAG Women's Summer High Waist Ruffle Tiered Mini Skirt Floral Printed A-line Polka Dot Beach Cute Skirt
This pretty ruffle skirt is perfect for summer, and it's on sale now for just $21.
SweatyRocks Women's Button Front Rib Knit Crop Tank Top Sleeveless Collar Vest
This top is so chic, on trend, and just $11.