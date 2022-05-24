How Scott Disick Is Feeling After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding

Scott Disicik is keeping his chin up.
As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married in their third—and most lavish—ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, many fans wondered how Kourtney's ex was handling things.
Scott did not attend the wedding, a source tells E! News; instead, the 38-year-old spent the weekend away and has been keeping himself busy with friends.
"Kourtney extended an invite knowing Scott wouldn't come," the insider told E News on May 23. "She wanted this huge moment to be about her and Travis and knew the dynamic wouldn't be right having Scott there."
The source said that Scott wanted the focus to be on his and Kourtney's kids—Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, who were all in attendance at the Italian celebration. Although it has been a process, the source said the Flip It Like Disick star is genuinely happy that his ex is happy.
"It's definitely hard for Scott to see but since Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love for months now, it's been easier for him to cope," the source continued. "It's not as hurtful and he's getting through it."
On Kravis' wedding day, Scott posted a photo of an airplane window to his Instagram Story with the caption, "Where 2?" Later he shared another pic featuring a screen of his flight's journey, writing, "Next stop, the beach."
On May 19, Scott joined longtime friends Rod Stewart and his kids Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart for dinner at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood, where an onlooker told he E! News Scott "seemed in good spirits."
Scott previously opened up about his reaction upon hearing that Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, had gotten engaged back in November, telling Khloe Kardashian he "wasn't that caught off guard."
"I thought that they'd already be married [from] the way that she was talking. It wasn't crazy," he said on the May 5 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. "Thank God, because at another time in my life, if I'd heard that, life would've been over for me."
In fact, Scott said he felt "relief" that the Poosh founder had someone "taking care of her" going forward that wasn't him, calling her engagement "a good thing."
"I kind of, in a selfish way, feel like a lot has been lifted off of me," he said. "I couldn't do the job of being with her, so I salute Travis. He's in for a lot of work. Kourtney is not the simplest when it comes to everything."