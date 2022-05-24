How Scott Disick Is Feeling After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding

Watch : How Scott Disick Spent Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Weekend

Scott Disicik is keeping his chin up.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married in their third—and most lavish—ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, many fans wondered how Kourtney's ex was handling things.

Scott did not attend the wedding, a source tells E! News; instead, the 38-year-old spent the weekend away and has been keeping himself busy with friends.

"Kourtney extended an invite knowing Scott wouldn't come," the insider told E News on May 23. "She wanted this huge moment to be about her and Travis and knew the dynamic wouldn't be right having Scott there."

The source said that Scott wanted the focus to be on his and Kourtney's kids—Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, who were all in attendance at the Italian celebration. Although it has been a process, the source said the Flip It Like Disick star is genuinely happy that his ex is happy.