Allow Hilary Duff to Hilariously Recap Her Nude Magazine Cover Shoot

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover

Clothes are clearly "So Yesterday"—at least for Hilary Duff on the cover of Women's Health.

The How I Met Your Father actress posed nude for the magazine's May/June issue, an experience she admitted was "pretty scary" during an exclusive interview with E! News at Disney's upfront presentation. "I just am not the person that cruises around my house naked," she said. "So I was like, 'I take everything off?'"

Luckily, Hilary was able to strip down slowly rather than all at once, and before she knew it, being naked in front of a ton of strangers started to seem pretty normal. There was just one thing she couldn't stop thinking about.

"We were in a house in Laurel Canyon that was just exposed to a bunch of other houses," Hilary recalled. "So I was like, 'I hope there's not kids looking out the window right now, and they're like, Naked lady!'"