Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Left Behind This Heartfelt Gift Before Her Death

Watch : Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Dies at 16

Earlier this month, Marcy Posey Gatterman's life was turned upside down when her daughter, Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey, died by suicide at the age of 16.

Described by her family as an "accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her," Kailia recently made her high school's football cheer team and was named runner-up in the Miss Washington Teen USA Pageant in February. But according to the family, Kailia "made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

As family and friends continue grieving the loss of Kailia, her mom is sharing new details about her daughter, including a thoughtful gift she left behind.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Marcy said that Kailia found a special blanket on TikTok that she wanted to have for her mom. The present arrived in the mail two weeks later—after Kailia's death—and Marcy was blown away by the thoughtfulness.