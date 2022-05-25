Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Sale: Don’t Miss This Chance to Save on Bestselling Styles, Set Your Alarm Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love "Keeping Up With" Kim Kardashian, shopping from SKIMS is a great way to channel the entrepreneur. SKIMS initially launched with shapewear and expanded with must-have cozy styles, adaptive styles, swimsuits, kids' clothes, and even loungewear for the Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes. There are so many drops along with some surprise launches thrown in. That's a lot of shopping to do, especially since there are rarely any sales or discount codes. In fact, there are only two sales per year.

Fashionistas can rejoice because the SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale is finally here. Set your alarms for 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT to get the SKIMS discounts you've been waiting for.