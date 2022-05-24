Vegan Chef Tabitha Brown Shows How to Make the Perfect Summer Burger

Food
Vegan chef Tabitha Brown shares her recipe for a Caribbean-styled "sunshine burger" just in time for the summer! Her secret to the delicious recipe is a sunshine seasoning that includes pineapple, mango, garlic, and more spices. Take a look.

Ingredients

  • 2 (4 oz) Beyond patties
  • McCormick Sunshine seasoning
  • 3-4 kale leaves (spine removed, thinly sliced)
  • 1/4 lime
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium avocado (peeled, pit removed)
  • 1 small red onion (thinly sliced rings)
  • mango slices
  • jarred roasted bell pepper
  • vegan cheese (optional)

Instructions

  1. Place burgers on plate & season both sides with sunshine seasoning.
  2. Heat skillet or grill over medium high heat & grease with cooking spray. Add patties & cook for 2-3 minutes on each side. Add sliced red onions & cook for 1-2 minutes on each side.
  3. In large bowl, combine kale, lime, olive oil & pinch of sunshine seasoning. Set aside.
  4. In separate bowl, slightly mash avocado with 1/2 tsp sunshine seasoning. Set aside.
  5. Assemble burger by spreading mashed avocado on bun, add cooked patty, grilled onion, roasted bell pepper, mango and kale.

