Vegan Chef Tabitha Brown Shows How to Make the Perfect Summer Burger

Watch: How to Make the PERFECT Summer Burger
Vegan chef Tabitha Brown shares her recipe for a Caribbean-styled "sunshine burger" just in time for the summer! Her secret to the delicious recipe is a sunshine seasoning that includes pineapple, mango, garlic, and more spices. Take a look.
Ingredients
- 2 (4 oz) Beyond patties
- McCormick Sunshine seasoning
- 3-4 kale leaves (spine removed, thinly sliced)
- 1/4 lime
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 medium avocado (peeled, pit removed)
- 1 small red onion (thinly sliced rings)
- mango slices
- jarred roasted bell pepper
- vegan cheese (optional)
Instructions
- Place burgers on plate & season both sides with sunshine seasoning.
- Heat skillet or grill over medium high heat & grease with cooking spray. Add patties & cook for 2-3 minutes on each side. Add sliced red onions & cook for 1-2 minutes on each side.
- In large bowl, combine kale, lime, olive oil & pinch of sunshine seasoning. Set aside.
- In separate bowl, slightly mash avocado with 1/2 tsp sunshine seasoning. Set aside.
- Assemble burger by spreading mashed avocado on bun, add cooked patty, grilled onion, roasted bell pepper, mango and kale.
