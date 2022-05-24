The Hilarious Way Gabrielle Union Says Daughter Kaavia Has Been Trolling Her

Gabrielle Union shared the sly way 3-year-old daughter Kaavia has been making fun of her smile.

Shady Baby is back at it again. 

As a parent, there comes a moment where you realize your biggest trolls will always be your children. Gabrielle Union has now figured that out.  

On May 23, Gabrielle shared what seemed like a totally innocuous carousel of photos on Instagram, of herself with her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, 3, at an Angel City FC Soccer game in Los Angeles. Though very cute, Kaavia apparently has secretly been scheming and making fun of her mom all along!

"When @kaaviajames started smiling like this, it came outta the blue and none of us could figure out why she was doing it," Gabrielle wrote in her caption. "Now I get it. She's been trolling meeeeeeee."

She added: "swipe to see how Kaav thinks I smile. It really be your own kids! #ShadyBaby."

A second image featured Jim Carrey playing Fire Marshall Bill from the show In Living Color.

Gabrielle shares Kaavia with husband Dwyane Wade and is also a stepmom to Dwyane's kids Zaire, 20, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, 8.

Recently, Gabrielle exclusively shared with E! News why she was so excited for her kids to watch her in her new film Cheaper by the Dozen.  

"The kids have not seen anything that I've done, like nothing," she said told E! News ahead of the movie premiere on March 16. "I think they think I do Zooms for a living, so this will be the first time Zaya and Kaav have actually seen what I do when I leave the house."

She added that she was looking forward to being able to "stare at them as they watch to see their reaction."

We're willing to bet Kaavia didn't hold back in her reaction to her mom's performance, however brutal it might have been.

