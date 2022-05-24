Netflix's That '90s Show to Feature Yet Another Beloved O.G. Character

Tommy Chong is set to join Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and more original cast members in Netflix's That '70s Show spin-off series.

By Cydney Contreras May 24, 2022 8:14 PMTags
TVCelebritiesThat '70s Show
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Tommy Chong is spilling the beans.

The 84-year-old actor confirmed that he's reprising his role as Leo in the upcoming Netflix spin-off That '90s Show. "They gave me a call and I did my part," he said on the Dark Mark podcast, according to Variety. "They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not."

Not that it matters. Tommy remarked, "I really don't give a s--t to tell you the truth. I've got a big mouth. That's what I'm known for."

In the series, Hollywood legend Tommy played Leo, a war vet turned hippie who owned the Foto Hut where Hyde (Danny Masterson) worked. 

Tommy is the latest That '70s Show star to confirm he's returning to Point Place. Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are also reprising their roles as the adult versions of their characters.

photos
Meet the Cast of That ’90s Show

On May 2, Topher celebrated the surprise announcement on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself in a Point Place Class of '77 T-shirt, "Yup, still fits. #hellowisconsin."

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

The spin-off centers around Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of Eric (Topher) and Donna (Laura).Netflix previously shared that the series will follow Leia during a summer visit with grandparents Red and Kitty in 1995. (They'll be played by original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.) Over the course of her stay, she makes friends and new memories.

One star not expected to appear in the series is Danny Masterson, who is currently awaiting trial following multiple allegations of sexual assault. He denies all wrongdoing. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Left This Gift Before Her Death

2

Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Rare Video of Actor After Aphasia Diagnosis

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Don't miss the debut of E! News' digital series, While You Were Streaming, on Friday, May 27, at 9 a.m. PT on Twitter @enews! We'll be recapping the biggest moments from the premiere of Disney+'s new series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Left This Gift Before Her Death

2

Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Rare Video of Actor After Aphasia Diagnosis

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

4
Exclusive

Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding

5
Exclusive

How Scott Disick Is Feeling After Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding