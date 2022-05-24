Netflix's That '90s Show to Feature Yet Another Beloved O.G. Character

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Tommy Chong is spilling the beans.

The 84-year-old actor confirmed that he's reprising his role as Leo in the upcoming Netflix spin-off That '90s Show. "They gave me a call and I did my part," he said on the Dark Mark podcast, according to Variety. "They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not."

Not that it matters. Tommy remarked, "I really don't give a s--t to tell you the truth. I've got a big mouth. That's what I'm known for."

In the series, Hollywood legend Tommy played Leo, a war vet turned hippie who owned the Foto Hut where Hyde (Danny Masterson) worked.

Tommy is the latest That '70s Show star to confirm he's returning to Point Place. Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are also reprising their roles as the adult versions of their characters.