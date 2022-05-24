Why Miles Teller Hung Up the Phone on His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Tom Cruise

Who has the guts to hang up on a call with Tom Cruise? Miles Teller...but with good reason.
Teller talked about his friendship with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star on E! News' Daily Pop, including how he ends up on lengthy phone chats with the action movie icon.
"When we first started getting going and as we developed a personal relationship outside of this filming, Tom told me, he said, 'Miles, call me if you need anything,' and he meant it," the actor—who plays the son of Anthony Edwards' Nick "Goose" Bradshaw from the original 1896 film—told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "And there's been many times just in my life or career that I've called Tom for advice, and he answers every time."
But sometimes, those chats turn into long conversations about the film industry, as Teller says that Cruise "loves making movies so much," that he could keep him on the phone for hours on end.
Teller joked, "It's like an hour and a half, two hours, I'm like, 'Tom, I love you man. I gotta go.'"
In the movie, Cruise reprises his role of Maverick in 1986's Top Gun, and Jennifer Connelly plays his former flame. Filming the highly anticipated sequel was a life-changing experience for the Oscar-winning actress, who says that working with Cruise on a movie about pilots helped her overcome one of her worst fears: flying.
"He's so cool. I didn't wanna let him down and let on that I'd had this fear of flying," she revealed. "So when he mentioned it, I was like, ‘Yeah, cool, yeah. I haven't done it before, but sure, yeah. Let's go. Bring it!' And I did pretty good. I think I did pretty well."
Cruise also helped his co-star Glen Powell earn his very own piloting license and gave him a celebratory surprise for his achievement.
"So I get my pilot's license, I get to sign the whole thing and they're like, ‘You're a private pilot'—Tom had a thing waiting for me," Powell shared. "It was a note that said, 'Welcome to the skies,' and it was a certificate for stunt driving lessons."
Rather than Cruise teaching him something, Jay Ellis learned something about the Mission Impossible star on set that he never would have expected: Cruise has quite the funny bone.
"I just wanna say, his comedic timing is priceless," Ellis told Daily Pop. "It is something that a lot of people do not see from him in terms of the films that he does, but when you actually get to watch him tell a joke or like freeze as he's doing something or like turn and look at you in a way—there were things that he would do and you're like, ‘Oh my god. You could go kill a comedy right now if you wanted to.'
Check out the full interview above.
Top Gun: Maverick premieres in theaters Friday, May 27.