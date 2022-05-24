How to Watch Bravo's Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue About AAPI Heritage

Watch : RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

Several stars from Bravo's biggest shows are coming together, and for a good reason: Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Kung Minkoff, Summer House's Alex Wach and Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja are honoring the occasion as part of Bravo's Amplify Our Voices series, airing Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on @BravoTV's Instagram Live.

Together, along with E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes, the reality TV stars will participate in thoughtful discussions that unpack the current state of culture and how we can work together to build a brighter future.

Crystal took part in a similar iteration of Amplify Our Voices last year. In conversation with The Real Housewives of Dallas' Dr. Tiffany Moon and Top Chef's Melissa King, she opened up about the rise in anti-Asian sentiment and violence plaguing the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.