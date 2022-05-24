Watch Kailyn Lowry's Secret Boyfriend Make His Teen Mom Debut

Watch : "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

Kailyn Lowry's new love is taking center stage.

While the Teen Mom 2 star has been an open book about her personal life, there is one aspect that she has tried to keep hidden. Yes, we're talking about her dating life. But in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Kailyn is ready to share more details about the new man making her so happy.

After co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa asked Kailyn to introduce her boyfriend to the cameras from her house, she reluctantly agrees saying, "Why am I doing this?"

When Dr. Drew asks for his name, Kailyn shuts it down. "No, no, no, no," she said during the reunion, airing May 24. "Don't say your name. Don't you dare."

And when asked to share how she met her new guy, Kail doesn't answer. Instead, her mystery man steps out of the frame with one final message: "And that is my cue to go back to the room."