Why Oprah Got Emotional During Final Ellen Visit

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres' Heartfelt Message After Filming FINAL Episode

Pass the tissues, Oprah!

After 19 seasons, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will come to a close on May 26. But before we say goodbye, Oprah Winfrey stopped by to be one of Ellen DeGeneres' final guests.

But saying goodbye to a talk show was all-too familiar for Oprah, whose long-running series ended after 25 seasons in 2011.

"I got a little emotional backstage because I saw your entire staff is back there and I said to everybody, 'I know what this feels like, with only a couple of days left," Oprah said during her visit.

She continued, "I guess I'm tearing up because seeing your staff actually triggered me for what it feels like when you have all of these people who become your family. This has been your home."

Backstage, Oprah applauded the team for the "great job" they've done and "for making this show what it is for 19 years."