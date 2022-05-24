Why Susan Kelechi Watson Needed a Monthlong After This Is Us Wrapped Filming

Watch : Susan Kelechi Watson's EMOTIONAL Goodbye to This Is Us Cast

This Is Us changed many people's lives, including Susan Kelechi Watson's.

The actress—who plays Beth Pearson on the hit NBC drama—stopped by E! News' Daily Pop to talk about her This Is Us journey ahead of the emotional series finale on May 24, including why she needed to take a pause after filming wrapped.

"I was on the phone, I said, ‘Um, can I get a month? Can I get a month to do nothing?'" she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. Usually one to jump right into her next project, Watson revealed that this was the first time she felt she needed to take some time off.

"There was something about this that I feel like for all of us, it just feels like a moment that is the culmination of something that we can feel comfortable to say, ‘All right, let's sit for a second, take a breath, and go onto the next thing," she shared. "Mind you, a lot of us are of us are jumping into something right after this, a lot of us are doing that. But it's important for me to take a second and appreciate what just happened."