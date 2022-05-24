Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Screaming “Liar” at The Kardashians Premiere

Watch : Fans Will See Khloe Kardashian REACT to Tristan's Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian calls it like she sees it.

During a May 24 appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny, But Not Fat podcast, the Good American CEO, 37, shared why she screamed "liar" from the crowd during the April 7 Los Angeles screening of The Kardashians after watching ex Tristan Thompson talk about working on himself in therapy.

"I'm now a viewer," she said. "And I'm like, ‘What the f--k is this bulls--t that I'm listening to?' That was the first thing that came to mind, but I also felt like, and this totally could have been me making it up, was that everyone was looking at me to see my reaction. And I don't know if that's true or not."

Last month, a source exclusively told E! News that "everyone turned their heads in that direction" after Khloe—who shares daughter True Thompson, 4, with the Chicago Bulls player—yelled out from the audience.