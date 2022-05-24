Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Screaming “Liar” at The Kardashians Premiere

Khloe Kardashian calls it like she sees it.
During a May 24 appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny, But Not Fat podcast, the Good American CEO, 37, shared why she screamed "liar" from the crowd during the April 7 Los Angeles screening of The Kardashians after watching ex Tristan Thompson talk about working on himself in therapy.
"I'm now a viewer," she said. "And I'm like, ‘What the f--k is this bulls--t that I'm listening to?' That was the first thing that came to mind, but I also felt like, and this totally could have been me making it up, was that everyone was looking at me to see my reaction. And I don't know if that's true or not."
Last month, a source exclusively told E! News that "everyone turned their heads in that direction" after Khloe—who shares daughter True Thompson, 4, with the Chicago Bulls player—yelled out from the audience.
Though Khloe may believe Tristan has not changed his ways, she does believe he is a good person.
"It's sad because there's so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those 'cause they're all overshadowed by the personal stuff that's going on between him and I," the reality star said on Not Skinny, But Not Fat podcast.
Tristan and Khloe broke up in 2019 after cheating allegations against the NBA star surfaced. Following this split, the pair rekindled their romance in 2020 before calling it quits in June 2021.
In January 2022, a paternity test revealed that Tristan had fathered a baby boy named Theo with Maralee Nichols. Following the results, Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe on Instagram, writing that she didn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
And though he may not be a good partner, Khloe says he is an incredible father to their daughter. "I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life," she continued on the podcast. "So, I don't ever encourage anyone to just jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he's always going to be in my life because of True, and he's a great dad. And that's all I really need to focus on."