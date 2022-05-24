Kaley Cuoco Holds Hands With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey During First Public Appearance as a Couple

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Confirms New Romance With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are taking their relationship to new heights.

The couple made their first public appearance together—while holding hands—as they attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti on May 23. Berlanti serves as executive producer of The Flight Attendant, which Kaley stars in.

Kaley, 36, and the Ozark actor's appearance comes weeks after they confirmed their romance with sweet Instagram posts.

"Life lately," the 8 Simple Rules actress captioned a carousel of photos on May 3, which included pics with Tom. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'" One photo showed Tom, 39, planting a kiss on Kaley, while others displayed them posing together in Polaroids.

The Guiding Light alum also posted the same photo of their sweet selfies together, captioning it, "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it."