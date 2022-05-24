Kaley Cuoco Holds Hands With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey During First Public Appearance as a Couple

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are taking their relationship to new heights.
The couple made their first public appearance together—while holding hands—as they attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti on May 23. Berlanti serves as executive producer of The Flight Attendant, which Kaley stars in.
Kaley, 36, and the Ozark actor's appearance comes weeks after they confirmed their romance with sweet Instagram posts.
"Life lately," the 8 Simple Rules actress captioned a carousel of photos on May 3, which included pics with Tom. "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'" One photo showed Tom, 39, planting a kiss on Kaley, while others displayed them posing together in Polaroids.
The Guiding Light alum also posted the same photo of their sweet selfies together, captioning it, "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it."
He continued, "And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."
Kaley's budding relationship with Tom comes eight months after she and ex Karl Cook announced that they were divorcing in September after three years of marriage. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they shared in a joint statement at the time. "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another."
Since then, the Flight Attendant actress has been candid about the struggles she's been facing in her personal life.
"I'm very open. I'm very happy and life is normally pretty good and I don't like complaining because I have so much to be grateful for," she told Kelly Clarkson last month. "I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year. And I've been very sad."
Despite her new romance with Tom, Kaley previously vowed to never walk down the aisle again. In an April interview with Glamour, the Big Bang Theory star said, "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."