Survivor, We Love You, But Can You Please Cool It With All the Twists Lately?

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Survivor, come on in 'cause we need to have a little talk.

As castaways Lindsay Dolashewich, Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch, Mike Turner and Jonathan Young all try to outwit, outplay and outlast for the title of sole survivor on the May 25 finale, the time has come to address the elephant in the room jungle: THERE ARE TOO MANY FREAKIN' TWISTS!

Sorry if that all-caps outburst was aggressive, but it's because we care and respect the longrunning series' willingness to try new things. But, like our uncle deciding to buy a motorcycle without talking to our aunt first, not all changes are a good idea. Even if we get where the show—now in its 42nd season—was coming from when these ideas were implemented.

Due to the two-week COVID quarantine for the cast and crew, the long-delayed season 41, which premiered in September 2021, was reduced from 39 days to a 26-day experience. But, in an effort to make that shortened season feel just as challenging in a condensed timeline, host Jeff Probst and Co. decided to add in more twists than a bag of pretzels, to varying degrees of success.