Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Response After Her Photo Is Used as a "Love Life" Meme

Khloe Kardashian: Reality TV personality, Good American founder and relatable meme.
After attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's nuptials in Portofino, Italy, Khloe has left the trip with a souvenir: a viral meme made from a photo taken of her at the wedding.
The picture in question features Khloe looking down at wedding guests Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as they pose for a romantic photo together. Meanwhile, Khloe is by herself in the snap standing with a glass of wine in hand.
The viral moment was shared to Twitter with the caption, "my love life summed up in one photo."
As for what Khloe had to say? It appears she would give this meme a total retweet.
"Same girl lol it's a vibe though," Khloe wrote under the post.
Aside from turning heads on Twitter, Khloe also turned heads and dropped jaws during the celebratory weekend in Italy. She, along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, headed out for a group dinner in Portofino on May 20 to celebrate Kourtney and Travis' upcoming ceremony in fierce ensembles.
For the occasion, the Good American founder sported a floor-length leopard-print dress with black sunglasses.
Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson was seemingly hanging with their daughter True Thompson, 4, as the NBA star posted an undated selfie of him and True together to his Instagram Story on May 20.
He captioned the snap, "Twinz."
Then in a later post, Tristan shared an undated video to his Story of True applying product to his hair. After True was done working her magic, Tristan panned the camera to show off his look by saying, "Styling by True."
Although Khloe and Tristan are no longer a couple and simply just co-parents, it appears Khloe may not always find that single-life meme relatable. Back in March, a source exclusively shared with E! News that Khloe is dating again.
"She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new," the insider said.
Perhaps she found her love in Portofino—or maybe just her new favorite meme.