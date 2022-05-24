Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Response After Her Photo Is Used as a "Love Life" Meme

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

Khloe Kardashian: Reality TV personality, Good American founder and relatable meme.

After attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's nuptials in Portofino, Italy, Khloe has left the trip with a souvenir: a viral meme made from a photo taken of her at the wedding.

The picture in question features Khloe looking down at wedding guests Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as they pose for a romantic photo together. Meanwhile, Khloe is by herself in the snap standing with a glass of wine in hand.

The viral moment was shared to Twitter with the caption, "my love life summed up in one photo."

As for what Khloe had to say? It appears she would give this meme a total retweet.

"Same girl lol it's a vibe though," Khloe wrote under the post.

Aside from turning heads on Twitter, Khloe also turned heads and dropped jaws during the celebratory weekend in Italy. She, along with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, headed out for a group dinner in Portofino on May 20 to celebrate Kourtney and Travis' upcoming ceremony in fierce ensembles.