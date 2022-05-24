You Won't Believe How Grown Up the This Is Us Kids Look

Watch : This Is Us Cast Gets EMOTIONAL for Series Finale

Kids, they grow up so fast.

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who played a version of young Kate (Chrissy Metz) on This Is Us, posed alongside her TV brothers Parker Bates and Lonnie Chavis—who portrayed young Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), respectively—in a photo posted on Instagram May 22.

The photo, taken at the This Is Us series finale at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, was captioned: "Watching the series finale today with my @nbcthisisus family. It was amazing to see how #danfogelman closes the final chapter with the Pearson family. It was nice seeing everyone and also meeting fans of the show. Hope everyone enjoyed it! Xoxo"

The trio was joined by Faithe Herman, who played Annie, the youngest daughter of Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) Pearson.

Mackenzie also posted a photo with all four different generations of Kate: herself, Chrissy, Hannah Zeile and Isabella Rose Landau. Talk about a family reunion!