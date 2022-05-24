Only Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Can Make a Coffee Date Feel Like Paradise

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

When it comes to Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's romance, we want something just like that.

The pair looked loved up as they grabbed coffee and a snack from SweetBu candy store in Malibu, Calif., on May 22. In photos, the duo were seen walking side by side with Dakota touching Chris' shoulder as they shared a laugh.

For the casual outing, The Lost Daughter actress sported ripped jeans, a black sweatshirt and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, Chris rocked a green sweater paired with black sweatpants, an ivory beanie and multi-colored sneakers.

The couple—who have notoriously led a rather private relationship—first sparked romance rumors back in November 2017, when Dakota was spotted at a Coldplay concert.

After a few more sightings together and a pair of matching tattoos amongst them, Dakota broke her silence about dating Chris in September 2018. "I'm not going to talk about it," she declared during an interview with Tatler. "But I am very happy."