Sanditon Loses a Resident Following Season 2

A beloved Sanditon character has already met her fateful end.

Charlotte Spencer, who played Esther on the PBS period drama's first two seasons, will not be returning for its third, according to TVLine.

Season two of Sanditon, which is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel, which found Esther suffering from laudanum poisoning at the hands of Edward (Jack Fox), ended on a positive note for often-maligned character. Esther, who previously had a miscarriage and was told she wasn't able to have children of her own, was left to raise Clara's (Lily Sacofsky) baby after she left the town of Sanditon.

The writing was on the wall for Esther's exit after she got her happy ending.

"I think where we leave her at the end of season two she's got everything she's ever wanted," Sanditon showrunner Justin Young told Decider, "she's happy, married, and now she has a child that she adores, so I think that's the end of Esther's story as far as I'm concerned."