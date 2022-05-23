Katy Perry Adorably Congratulates New Mom Rihanna

Watch : Will Katy Perry Return to American Idol Next Season?

Katy Perry is all smiles about Rihanna's new bundle of joy.

Chatting with E! News on the American Idol season 20 finale red carpet, the "Smile" singer revealed that she has "no advice" for the first-time mom, who welcomed her baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on May 19.

"I'm so happy for her and congratulations," Perry told E! News. "I know that this time is so precious and it's just like a gorgeous, cozy time. It's a beautiful, magical time, so soak it all in."

Perry previously called becoming a parent to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, 1, with fiancé Orlando Bloom "the best decision I was ever able to make."

Another decision Perry is grateful for? Becoming a judge on American Idol. After joining the competition series in 2018, she told E! News that she would love to return for a sixth season.

"I feel so fulfilled doing this job, being able to really give all of my experience and knowledge to these kids and give them a real, true lottery ticket, like a life change," she shared. "This is such an incredible opportunity. It's a show that is really changing people's lives."