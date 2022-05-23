Ryan Seacrest Details "Embarrassing" American Idol Wardrobe Malfunction

Watch : See Katy Perry's WARDROBE MALFUNCTION on American Idol

Ryan Seacrest revealed more than just the latest winner of American Idol during the show's season 20 finale on May 22.

The host admitted he suffered an "embarrassing" wardrobe malfunction during the May 22 season finale with viewers at home being able to see what he was working with beneath his pants.

"Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot," he joked on the May 23 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "There was just panic about it, and we changed it."

As it turned out, after kicking off the live show's start, his longtime stylist Miles Siggins, altered him of the issue. "We go to commercial and he says, 'Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear,'" Ryan recalled to co-host Kelly Ripa. "I said, 'What do you mean we need to change my underwear?' "

And since he didn't have a backup pair on hand, Miles offered Ryan his own. "He says, 'Don't worry, I got mine,'" the 47-year-old said. "He's English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. They were tight, elastic underwear."