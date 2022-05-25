Was the This Is Us Series Finale All You Hoped For? You Tell Us!

The final episode of This Is Us aired May 24 on NBC. Did the series finale give the closure that was promised? You tell us.

By Alyssa Ray May 25, 2022 1:00 PMTags
TVNBCPollsCelebritiesThis Is UsNBCU
Watch: This Is Us Cast Gets EMOTIONAL for Series Finale

Tuesdays will be a lot less tearful now that This Is Us has concluded.

The series finale, aptly titled "Us," aired on May 24 and gave viewers a farewell to the Pearson family after six seasons on NBC. But did it provide the "closure and satisfaction" that longtime star Jon Huertas promised to E! News? Well, that's for you to decide.

The episode followed Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) as they prepared for their mother Rebecca's funeral and began to make peace with the fact that she's gone. But it wasn't all sad, as flashback scenes featured a younger Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and her first husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as they spent a day making memories with their three kids (played by series originals Lonnie ChavisMackenzie Hancsicsak and Parker Bates, respectively).

As the episode came to a close, we jumped back to Rebecca's death scene, where we learned what Jack told Rebecca during their reunion in, what we assume was, the afterlife.

photos
All of Mandy Moore's This Is Us Ages

"We did good," the late Pearson patriarch whispered. "You did so good."

Rebecca responded, "There was so much left I wanted to do with them."

But, as Jack assured her, "It's hard to explain, but you will do all those things with them."

And, after a couple of sweet family montages, that was that. This Is Us came to an end for good.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Now we want you to weigh in: Was the This Is Us series finale satisfying? Vote in the poll below.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kailia Posey’s Mom Details Toddlers & Tiaras Star's Final Days

2
Exclusive

Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Poll

This Is Us Series Finale Poll

Did you enjoy the This Is Us series finale?
Yes, it was great
42.9%
No, it was bad
0%
Eh, it was fine
57.1%

Relive the Pearson family journey by watching This Is Us on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss the debut of E! News' digital series, While You Were Streaming, on Friday, May 27, at 9 a.m. PT on Twitter @enews! We'll be recapping the biggest moments from the premiere of Disney+'s new series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kailia Posey’s Mom Details Toddlers & Tiaras Star's Final Days

2
Exclusive

Why Rob Kardashian Didn't Attend Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

4
Exclusive

Toddlers & Tiaras' Kailia Posey Left This Gift Before Her Death

5

Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Rare Video of Actor After Aphasia Diagnosis