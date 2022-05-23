Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Breastfeeds Her and Jason Statham’s Baby Girl in Rare Selfies

Three months after giving birth to a baby girl named Isabella, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared sweet selfies of herself breastfeeding her and Jason Statham’s newborn.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a supermodel and a supermom. 

The former Victoria's Secret model shared a glimpse into her recent French getaway to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with fiancé Jason Statham and their 3-month-old daughter Isabella. In a carousel of pictures posted to Instagram on May 23, Rosie was pictured breastfeeding her newborn while posing for a selfie in a hotel robe. Another photo showed the Transporter actor carrying the baby in a car seat on an airport runway. 

The couple—who got engaged in 2016welcomed Isabella on Feb. 2 and are also parents to 4-year-old son Jack. Though Rosie has shared a few pictures of their children on social media, she has tried to keep them out of the limelight by not posting images their full faces.

During a December appearance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube series "Who's In My Bathroom?," the Transformers: Dark of the Moon actress shared her best advice on motherhood.

Instagram

"Being easy on yourself because it is full on whether you're a stay-at-home mom, whether you're a working mom, it's a juggle and you take on a lot and just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that's just from my own personal experience."

Keep scrolling to see Rosie and other stars breastfeeding their babies. 

Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her and Jason Statham's baby girl, Isabella

Instagram
Ashley Graham

In May 2022, Ashley Graham shared a photo of herself feeding her twin boys, Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, at the same time. She captioned the post, "double fisting (peep the whacky tan lines)."

Instagram / Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

In March 2021, the Victoria's Secret model shared a pic of herself on Instagram breastfeeding her baby girl, Tuulikki Joan Daly. A couple of hours later, she shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding... Like,,, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Instagram/Shutterstock
Candice Swanepoel

The Victoria's Secret model is a mom of two boys. After she welcomed her eldest in 2016, she posted this Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding him, writing, "Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..?"

She continued, "The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv...why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. #mothernature."

Instagram
Nikki Reed

The Twilight star opened up about breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in an Instagram post in 2019. "To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," she wrote.

Twitter
Kehlani

"little bear," Kehlani tweeted in 2019, along with photos of her and baby Adeya.

 

Instagram
Hilary Duff

"On a lighter note.... @acrebaja was bomb," the actress shared on Instagram while kicking off 2019, after welcoming her second child, daughter Banks

Instagram
April Love Geary

"Feeding time for the little munchkin," Robin Thicke's girlfriend wrote by a video of her feeding their daughter Mia

Instagram
Molly Sims

The actress breastfed son Grey, writing on Instagram in 2017, "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"

Instagram
Erika Christensen

"This is one of the happiest moment's Ronnie has ever experienced! Haha," the Parenthood star wrote on Instagram in 2018. "We sought out this little waterfall at Freeman's Mill Park." 

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum and mom of one told her Instagram followers in 2016 that her sister, Casey Loza, is "always capturing me in moments. #momonthego."

Instagram
Stacy Keibler

The actress is all smiles as she snaps a selfie of her feeding her little one.

Instagram
Liv Tyler

"Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl," the proud mom shared on Instagram in 2016. "So grateful for this precious gift." 

Instagram
Tess Holliday

The model mama took to Instagram to share this photo while getting her hair and makeup done, empowering other women to normalize breastfeeding.

Instagram
Crystal Renay

"Me and my miracle #Grateful," Ne-Yo's wife wrote on Instagram. "#BreastIsBest" 

Instagram
Karolina Kurkova

The model mom of two encourages other moms to share #breastfeedingselfie pics.

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Bravo star astutely pointed out in 2016 that "this #breastfeeding stuff is no joke."

Instagram
Coco

Chanel's mom notes, "Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do in when feeding time comes up..oh,the trials and tribulations!"

Instagram
Alyssa Milano

The actress shared this photo in honor of daughter Elizabella's first birthday in 2015. "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me," she wrote

Instagram
Doutzen Kroes

The former Victoria's Secret supermodel posted this 2015 Instagram pic of herself nursing her 1-year-old daughter Myllena. She has posted breastfeeding pics on social media before and has said she promotes breastfeeding for its health benefits.

Instagram
Blake Lively

"The PERKS of breastfeeding," Ryan Reynolds' wife captioned the pic on her Instagram page in 2015.

Instagram
Nicole Trunfio

In 2015, the model shared pics on her Instagram in which she's breastfeeding son Zion. "This should be normal," the proud mama captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Pink

The colorful crooner paused her glam day to breastfeed her little bundle in 2012, writing, "Lunchtime at my album photoshoot. Deborah Anderson takes some purty pictures:)," alongside the snapshot.

Instagram
Alanis Morissette

Throwback Thursday saw this rocker chick showing her nuturing side when she posted a pic of her little one nursing with the caption, "family on tour ;) europe 2012 #worldbreastfeedingweek #isupportyou."

Instagram
Gisele Bündchen

"What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep," the world's top-paid model asked as she displayed her enviable "#multitasking" skills.

Twitter
Miranda Kerr

"Another day in the office," the former Victoria's Secret angel jokingly quipped when she posted a photo of her feeding her cherubic son, Flynn.

Julie Bowen

The Modern Family star gave a glimpse of her own brood when she shared a photo of her "two little liposuction machines," Gus and John during an appearance on Lopez Tonight. Adding playfully, "They suck the fat out of you."

Instagram
Jaime King

The blond beauty made a statement when she took to her Instagram to declare, "Breastfeeding should not be taboo- and bottle feeding should not be judged- it's ALL fun for the whole family:)," while showing off a pic of her son James Knight.

Instagram
Teresa Palmer

When the Aussie actress shared this touching photo she wrote, "I love being a Mum. I love every part of it. I love the way I see myself differently now, as a Mother."

Instagram
Natalia Vodianova

From Russia, with love. The beautiful model mom posed with her little darling as he sweetly suckled.

