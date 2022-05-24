New Amsterdam Season 4 Finale Sneak Peek: Max and Helen's Wedding Plans Are Put in Jeopardy

The cast of New Amsterdam is in for a stormy season finale.
Happy couple Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Dr. Max Goodwin's (Ryan Eggold) pre-wedding travel plans are put in jeopardy in the NBC medical drama's season four finale, and E! News has your exclsuive sneak peek at the May 24 episode.
Chatting on the phone with her fiancé, Helen worries that she's under-packed for her trip back to the U.S. from London, given that she was easily able to close her suitcase.
"Well, who says you need clothes?" Max teases as he prepares for his own trip to Connecticut to pick up his daughter Luna for their big day.
"I just spoke to the fine folks at the botanical garden, and they are ready for an intimate ceremony with our closest friends," he tells Helen about their upcoming nuptials. "And they even threw in some exotic flowers for free."
After mentioning that his daughter plans on donning her "big girl princess dress" for the ceremony, Max asks Helen for her flight number to keep track of arrival.
"I can't wait to see you," he tells her, to which she responds with a sweet "I love you."
"I love you more," says Max. As he stands up to continue getting ready, the latest news on his TV reports a category three hurricane headed up the east coast, likely to hit the show's New York City setting.
Will the hurricane stand in the way of Max and Helen finally saying "I do?" Fans will have to tune in to find out.
The massive storm will affect everyone in the season finale, as Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and the rest of the New Amsterdam hospital team must hurry to prepare for the incoming weather.
Meanwhile, Dr. Iggy Frome's (Tyler Labine) relationship with his husband Martin (Mike Doyle) will come to a head, and Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) will finally reach out to his father.
The New Amsterdam season four finale airs Tuesday, May 24, at 10 p.m. on NBC.
