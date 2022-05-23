Remember Smash? It Might Just End Up on Broadway

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker on Doing Broadway With Matthew Broderick

We've got some bombshell news—literally.

Smash, the musical drama that ran on NBC for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 and chronicled the making of the fictional Marilyn Monroe musical Bombshell, might be heading to Broadway, according to the show's original executive producer and its composer.

On May 22, producer Neil Meron, who also produced the 2002 film adaptation of Chicago and the 2007 film adaptation of Hairspray, shared a series of photos and videos from a live reading of a stage version of Smash.

Meron captioned the post: "#Smash is alive and kicking! Last week @bobgreenblattpics myself and an unnamed producing partner, who has many incredible movie credits on his resume, proudly assembled this creative team that is breathing new life into our tv series"

That "unnamed producing partner" that Meron is referencing? None other than film icon Steven Spielberg! The Academy Award-winning director, who is featured in photos from the reading, is coming off his acclaimed revival of West Side Story. He's clearly got the Broadway bug!