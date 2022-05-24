All the Details on RHOM Star Lisa Hochstein and Husband Lenny Hochstein's Divorce

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein's estranged husband is drawing a line in the sand.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Lenny Hochstein officially filed for divorce from Lisa on May 20, less than a week after he confirmed they were going their separate ways. The two were married for 12 years and have two kids, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.
Lenny, 55, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, noting that his marriage to Lisa, 39, is "irretrievably broken, and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation." The pair agreed to split "at least a month ago," per the filing.
The documents also show that Lenny requested he and Lisa both be granted "frequent and substantial time-sharing" of their children, along with his intention to pay spousal support as part of a prenuptial agreement the former couple signed before their 2009 wedding.
These details echo the statement Lenny shared with E! News on May 16. "Lisa and I are getting a divorce," the plastic surgeon said. "This is something we have been discussing for years but hoped to avoid it for the sake of our children."
Lenny continued, "Lisa and I have been living separate lives for months and I have been sleeping in a separate bedroom. We made the decision to get divorced last month."
In the same statement, Lenny also confirmed his relationship with model Katharina Mazepa, 26. The pair was spotted outside a Miami club on May 7 in a TikTok video.
"After the decision was made, I began seeing Katharina," his statement continued. "I was honest with Lisa about my intentions and she was aware of everything I was planning to do before I did anything. Our lawyers have been negotiating since we made the decision and we will be filing shortly once there is an agreement in place."
Lisa didn't appear to be on the same page, though. That same day, a spokesperson for the RHOM star exclusively told E! News, "With two young children involved, as a mom I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I'm blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation."
Lisa has been open about her marital struggles on The Real Housewives of Miami. During the season four premiere, she revealed that after having trouble getting pregnant years before welcoming their two children, they almost got a divorce.
"It was devastating," she said. "During this separation, Lenny had this emotional affair with some two-dollar hoe."
The couple ultimately reconciled and appeared to be stronger than ever as recently as December 2021, when Lisa exclusively told E! News, "We've been together for 14 years, almost 15 years, and that's like a lifetime in Miami. Just like everyone else we go through issues, we've had our ups and downs. But we stuck by each other's side and we just never give up."
"I just feel like everyone thinks the grass is always greener [on the other side] and it's not," she continued. "You're going to have another set of problems with another person, so my philosophy is stick it out with the person that you love, the person that you created a family with, the person you have history with and make that your love story."
At the time, Lisa claimed she and Lenny were even open to having more children. "[I'd] love a big family, so we're definitely considering it, but at the same time we're very happy with our family of four right now."
The U.S. Sun was the first to report Lenny's filing.
