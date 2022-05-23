Best Memorial Day Furniture & Home Sales: Pottery Barn Finds Starting at $1, Plus Other Can’t-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Memorial Day has finally arrived — and so have all the amazing sales! If one of your major goals this Memorial Day weekend is to score a great deal on furniture or decor to upgrade your home for the upcoming summer season, we've got all the must-know Memorial Day sales on furniture, decor, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more. Trust us, you'll want to have your credit card ready because these deals are way too good to pass up!

For instance, last week we presented you with 15 surprising under $20 finds from West Elm's sale section. If you happened to miss it, you're in luck! As part of West Elm's Memorial Day Warehouse Sale, clearance items are now an extra 15% off. That means you can find some really chic goodies for under $10.

Speaking of under $10 finds, Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale has deals as low as a dollar. The good news is, those aren't the only incredible Memorial Day home sales happening right now.

We rounded up some of the best Memorial Day 2022 home, furniture and mattress sales and deals. Check those out below.