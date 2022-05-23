Best Memorial Day Furniture & Home Sales: Pottery Barn Finds Starting at $1, Plus Other Can’t-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Memorial Day has finally arrived — and so have all the amazing sales! If one of your major goals this Memorial Day weekend is to score a great deal on furniture or decor to upgrade your home for the upcoming summer season, we've got all the must-know Memorial Day sales on furniture, decor, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more. Trust us, you'll want to have your credit card ready because these deals are way too good to pass up!
For instance, last week we presented you with 15 surprising under $20 finds from West Elm's sale section. If you happened to miss it, you're in luck! As part of West Elm's Memorial Day Warehouse Sale, clearance items are now an extra 15% off. That means you can find some really chic goodies for under $10.
Speaking of under $10 finds, Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale has deals as low as a dollar. The good news is, those aren't the only incredible Memorial Day home sales happening right now.
We rounded up some of the best Memorial Day 2022 home, furniture and mattress sales and deals. Check those out below.
The Best Memorial Day 2022 Furniture & Home Deals
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale is advertised to have discounts up to 50% off furniture, bedding, and more. However, we even found discounts as deep as 80% off like these quick-dry wash cloths for just $2! You can even score deals as low as $1, like these 3M Furniture Touch Up Markers that hide minor scratches and make your furniture feel brand new.
West Elm
West Elm's Memorial Day Warehouse Sale has discounts up to 70% off. Not only that, clearance items are an extra 15% off right now as well using the code EXTRA15.
That means you can score the Horizon Drink Dispenser with Stand, originally $109, for $47 right now. So stylish and so perfect for summer entertaining.
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma is holding their Memorial Day Warehouse Sale where you can score deals on kitchen must-haves up to 70% off.
One notable deal is the Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Deep Covered Baker, originally $150, for just $99 right now. It's large enough to roast a whole chicken, and it comes in a variety of colors.
Wayfair
Wayfair's massive Memorial Day Clearance Sale has over 7,000 deals up to 70% off. If you shop their Warehouse Clearout Sale, you can even find some great discounts up to 80% off.
One can't-miss find is this $300 6-inch memory foam mattress that's on sale right now for just $62! It has over 3,000 five-star reviews and shoppers use it for guest rooms, kid's rooms and more.
Target
Target's Summer Savings Event is on and you can save 40% off select patio furniture and fire pits, patio decor, grills and grill accessories. One can't-miss find is this Terra Flame Deluxe Smores Roaster, originally $40, that's on sale today for just $24. It's guaranteed to be a hit this summer!
HomeGoods
HomeGoods already has some of the best deals on furniture and home decor, but their clearance section is filled with all kinds of "outrageous savings." We're all about this chic macrame fringed table runner that's on sale now for $18.
Casper
Casper's Memorial Day Sale is offering up to $800 off mattresses, like their most popular Original mattress that's supportive, comfy and designed in a way that keeps you cool throughout the night. It has over 20,900 reviews, most of which are five-stars. Numerous shoppers say this is definitely worth the investment. Right now, it's even discounted!
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic has Memorial Day Sitebuster Deals where you can save 40% on a TEMPUR-Essential Mattress and Ease Power Base, and 30% on a TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress, an Ease Power Base and twoTEMPUR-Cloud Adjustable Pillows. You can pretty much upgrade your whole sleeping experience in just one purchase.
If you don't want or necessarily need to invest in a brand new mattress, they do have an amazing offer on their best-selling TEMPUR-Topper Supreme mattress topper. It's originally $459, but it's on sale today for $275 for a queen. Numerous reviewers describe this as "life changing" and you can get it for your home at a great discount.
Walmart
Walmart has some of the biggest and best Memorial Day deals out there. Anything you can need from fans to kitchen appliances to vacuums to TVs are on sale right now.
If you've always wanted to get those wicker egg-shaped chairs for your patio or balcony, now's the perfect time to shop. The Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair is on sale now for less than $300! That's an amazing deal considering this style usually costs around $500-$600 elsewhere.
