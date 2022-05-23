Kourtney & Travis

See Every Photo From Their Wedding Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make a Splash With Post-Wedding Celebration

One day after their wedding ceremony in Italy, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continued the celebrations with another family gathering on a yacht. Keep up with the parties below.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't stop and won't stop celebrating their love.

One day after the couple got married in an intimate Italy wedding, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 rocker decided to keep the fun going on a fabulous yacht.

On May 23, the newlyweds were spotted out on the water having fun in the sun with a few lucky guests. In pictures obtained by E! News, Travis appeared to be wearing black pajamas and matching sunglasses as he held Kourtney's hands to the boat. The pair then jumped for joy—literally—before landing in the water and swimming. 

The adventures come less than 24 hours after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino, Italy. Guests including Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner watched the bride and groom exchange vows at the Castello Brown.

Soon after, guests enjoyed a reception filled with traditional Italian dishes and performances from Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli, DJ Cassidy and Machine Gun Kelly. Casual, right?

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding: Celebrity Guests

A source also revealed to E! News that Travis "reiterated his vows" to Kourtney and acknowledged the presence of her late father, Robert Kardashian, during the reception. "Travis wrote a love letter to Kourtney, and it was really sweet," the insider added. "Many people were shedding tears."  

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

On March 15, Kourtney and Travis got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and Travis' dad Randy Barker were there to be a witness. A source told E! News they wanted to make their marriage legal before celebrating in Italy.

As for their Italian wedding, the bride and groom participated in a traditional ceremony that lasted a little more than 20 minutes. Kourtney and Travis were seen praying while kneeling on gold chairs on a red-carpeted altar adorned with red roses.

And ever since saying ciao to Italy earlier in the week, Kourtney appeared to be in the best spirits as she celebrated her love story with Travis.

"Italy is her happy place, and it was always Kourtney and Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together," the source told E! News. "You can feel the love between them and they look so happy together."

For even more highlights from Kravis' epic wedding weekend, keep scrolling

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Morning After

One day after their wedding ceremony, Kourtney and Travis stepped out for another boat ride in Italy. 

Shutterstock
Making a Splash

The newlyweds were spotted sharing a kiss after jumping into the water from the top floor of their yacht. 

Instagram
Reception Ready

The bride & groom decided to go all black for their post-wedding festivities.

Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID
Another Look!

Kim changed into a striking bejeweled corset for the couple's fun-filled reception.

Ellen von Unwerth
Kiss the Bride

"Happily ever after," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Ellen von Unwerth
Ceremony

Kourtney and Travis, both in Dolce & Gabbana, wed at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Ellen von Unwerth
Surrounded by Love

The bride and groom's family members stood by their sides as the ceremony took place.

Ellen von Unwerth
The Newlyweds

As Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

Ellen von Unwerth
Cheers to the Happy Couple

The pair celebrated saying "I do" by popping a bottle of champagne.

Ellen von Unwerth
Husband & Wife

Kravis forever!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kravis Married Again

The two walk together after the ceremony.

Tiktok
Sippin' Sisters

Kylie and Kendall Jenner show off their dance moves and drinks on TikTok.

Tiktok
Dance Moves

Kris Jenner and Carl Dawson get down on the dance floor with some killer moves. 

Instagram
Taking Over The Mic

Travis gives a heartwarming speech alongside Kourtney at the reception.

Tiktok
Outfit Change

Kim Kardashian swapped her black lace gown for a sparkly bodysuit during the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kourtney & Travis

The bride showcases her full wedding look.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Veil

Kourtney wore a cathedral-length veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Flowing Veil

The bride and groom head to the reception.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Tattoo Tribute

Kourtney's veil depicted the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" which match the artwork of Travis' head tattoos.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Penelope Disick & Alabama Barker

Kourtney's daughter and Travis's daughter walk together.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Attendants help carry Kourtney's veil.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Landon Barker & Atiana De La Hoya

Travis' son and stepdaughter are spotted.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Kris walks her eldest daughter down the aisle.

NINO/GC Images
We're Here

Kim Kardashian leads North West and Reign Disick to the wedding.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple arrive at the ceremony.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Wedding Participants
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The Kardashian-Jenners and the Bride & Groom

Khloe KardashianReign DisickKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian appear with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Shutterstock
Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride arrives!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker & Kylie Jenner
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe appears at the ceremony.

photos
View More Photos From Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy
