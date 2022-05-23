Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make a Splash With Post-Wedding Celebration

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't stop and won't stop celebrating their love.

One day after the couple got married in an intimate Italy wedding, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 rocker decided to keep the fun going on a fabulous yacht.

On May 23, the newlyweds were spotted out on the water having fun in the sun with a few lucky guests. In pictures obtained by E! News, Travis appeared to be wearing black pajamas and matching sunglasses as he held Kourtney's hands to the boat. The pair then jumped for joy—literally—before landing in the water and swimming.

The adventures come less than 24 hours after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino, Italy. Guests including Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner watched the bride and groom exchange vows at the Castello Brown.

Soon after, guests enjoyed a reception filled with traditional Italian dishes and performances from Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli, DJ Cassidy and Machine Gun Kelly. Casual, right?