Watch a Temptation Island Contestant Get Emotional Before Proposing in Season Finale Sneak Peek

It looks like temptation only made this couple's relationship stronger.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the Temptation Island season four finale and fans will likely see Luke Wechselberger popping the question to girlfriend Iris Jardiel.

"I originally came here because I needed to prove to Iris I wouldn't cheat on her and we could build stronger trust, but I realized the journey was a lot more about me," Luke admits in the preview.

Cut to a flashback of a teary-eyed Luke explaining that a lot of his issues stem from "how broken up" his family was.

"It was at that point when I realized I need to stop lying to myself," he adds. "So I started digging deeper into my own heart and I realized there's some unlocking I need to do."

Preparing for the couple's final bonfire in the season finale, where they will decide their fates together, Luke pulls out a diamond engagement ring.