Watch: MasterChef's Aaron Sanchez Whips Up Garlic Chipotle Shrimp
Celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez shows how to make his delicious shrimp mojo de ajo. Plus, the MasterChef has inside scoop on cooking for stars like Oscar De La Hoya. Chef reveals that cooking is in his DNA because his mother owned a restaurant in New York City for 30 year. He recommends serving this shrimp over rice or gritz for a balanced dish. Watch!
Ingredients
- 1 cup of canola oil
- 12 garlic cloves (peeled)
- 3 tbsp chopped canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Grated zest of 1 lime
- 1 tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit
- Pour canola oil into heavy ovenproof medium saucepan and add garlic. Cover pot with foil, put in oven, and cook 45 minutes
- Remove pot from oven and let cool to room temperature. Put garlic and now garlic-infused oil in food processor or blender
- Add chipotles and sauce, cilantro, lime zest & salt and puree until mixture is very smooth
- Store in fridge in tightly covered container for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to a month
Ingredients
- 8 jumbo shrimp
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Kosher salt (to taste)
- black pepper (to taste)
- 2 tbsp fresh garlic (sliced)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 6 oz chicken stock
- 1 tbsp "garlic-chipotle love"
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 lemon (cut into wedges)
- 1 tsp chives (minced)
Instructions
- In sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil with fresh sliced garlic. Stir and sauté until garlic is a golden brown
- Peel and devein shrimp, pat dry with paper towel and season with salt & pepper. Add to pan with garlic and cook on each side until slightly pink
- Add chicken stock and reduce to above 3/4 volume. Then add "garlic-chipotle love" to pan and stir. Add butter & salt and stir thoroughly
- Serve warm and garnish the plate with lemon & chives
