Watch : MasterChef's Aaron Sanchez Whips Up Garlic Chipotle Shrimp

Celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez shows how to make his delicious shrimp mojo de ajo. Plus, the MasterChef has inside scoop on cooking for stars like Oscar De La Hoya. Chef reveals that cooking is in his DNA because his mother owned a restaurant in New York City for 30 year. He recommends serving this shrimp over rice or gritz for a balanced dish. Watch!