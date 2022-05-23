Kourtney & Travis

See Every Photo From Their Wedding Weekend
Exclusive

Avril Lavigne Does This for the First Time in Fiancé Mod Sun's New Movie With Machine Gun Kelly

By Allison Crist May 23, 2022 6:57 PMTags
MoviesAvril LavigneMegan FoxExclusivesCouplesShowsDaily PopMachine Gun KellyNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: MGK Talks Directing Fiancee Megan Fox in Good Mourning

Avril Lavigne is saying "what the hell?" and going all out in fiancé Mod Sun's new film.

A stoner comedy that follows fictional movie star London Clash—played by Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun KellyGood Mourning marks both Mod Sun and Colson's directorial debut. The pair gave E! News' Daily Pop the inside scoop on the project, which, it turns out, is equally monumental for Avril. 

"She was like, 'I've never kissed anyone on camera before ever,'" Mod Sun revealed during the exclusive chat, "so it's actually like the first time we're gonna see Avril kiss someone."

That someone? Him, of course. "I got to just kiss my girl over and over," Mod Sun said. "I did as many takes as possible. That was the one thing that I demanded that day. We spent an entire day doing that kiss scene."

Lucky for Colson, Mod Sun wasn't the only one with a significant other on set—his fiancée, Megan Fox, also stars in Good Mourning.

photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Date Night With Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

"It was great," Colson said. "Obviously, there is the complete dichotomy between real life and in the movie—she's gay in the movie and rooting for me to go find my girlfriend, and in real life, she's my fiancée."

The couple did find themselves clashing once or twice, though. According to him, "The only creative difference I remember having was she was going to play a different character, and I was going to put her in an old lady wig and dress, in a completely different way that we're used to seeing Megan Fox."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He recalled thinking it was a "genius idea," but when he explained his vision to Megan, she said something along the lines of, "Uh-huh, uh-huh. I'll just see you on set."

Colson said she ultimately turned up with pink hair, "and she was just sexy as could be." 

There could be worse creative differences, right? 

Hear more from Mod Sun and Colson in the above Daily Pop interview.

Good Mourning is in theaters now.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

Liam Payne’s Fiancée Maya Henry Addresses Pic of Him With Other Woman

3

How Kim Kardashian Kept Pete Davidson Close at Kourtney’s Wedding

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

Liam Payne’s Fiancée Maya Henry Addresses Pic of Him With Other Woman

3

How Kim Kardashian Kept Pete Davidson Close at Kourtney’s Wedding

4

See Kourtney Kardashian in Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

5

Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Veil Matches Travis Barker's Tattoos