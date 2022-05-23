Henry Golding Shares His Experience With Discrimination in Hollywood

Watch : Henry Golding Admits He'd Love to Play Next James Bond

Henry Golding is fighting for more representation in Hollywood.

While attending Gold House's first annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles on May 21, the actor spoke about the discrimination he's faced in the industry.

"I get it all the time," Golding, 35, told E! News. "I'm not Asian enough. I'm not white enough. It's just one of those things you have to accept. It's never gonna change even from the Asian side of the populace. It's grasping on to what I believe and what I love about who I am and not really caring about others' misconceptions. And so for me, I'm proud to be Asian, I'm proud of my British heritage and I think that's all you can ask for in a person."

He encouraged young actors experiencing discrimination in the industry to stay true to themselves. "You're in a party of one at the end of the day, you know what I mean?" he continued. "Like, you shouldn't be listening to the haters because if you have a goal, if you have a target, you should be doing anything and everything to accomplish it. And sometimes that means swallowing your ego and swallowing your pride and doing the best you can."