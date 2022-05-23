Dorothy Wang Teases a Bling Empire Spin-Off

If you've already finished season two of Bling Empire, don't worry—there could be more where that came from.
In an E! News exclusive interview, new cast member Dorothy Wang teased that Bling Empire could turn into a franchise. At the beginning of season two, Dorothy is in L.A., with the rest of the cast, and at the end, she's in New York City. And the former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star sees an opportunity.
"There could be more than one Bling Empire, maybe?" Dorothy said. "There could be different Bling Empires scattered across the globe." An empire of Empires!
So is Dorothy ready to set up shop and bring the streamer's camera crews to the Big Apple? Perhaps.
"Listen, my life is always camera-ready," Dorothy shared. "There are always fabulous Asians all around the world with stories to tell. And there's always a show happening whether there are cameras rolling or not. So whenever, wherever I'm ready to go."
Sounds like it's your move, Netflix!
Dorothy joined the Netflix series—starring Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Jamie Xie, Christine Chiu and Kane Lim—for season two, which premiered May 13.
In a previous E! News interview, the reality star shared that she and Christine "hit it off very well" this season, and viewers saw her connect with Jamie.
Dorothy also noted that she has "grown up a lot" since the last time we saw her on E!'s Rich Kids.
"I have honestly found my voice," Dorothy said. "That sounds so cheesy, but I've learned to kind of stick up for myself and... I've grown to be a little bit stronger...and just be honest and be genuine...and not take any bullsh–t from anyone."
While we wait to see if Bling Empire makes its way to Manhattan, we'll be binge-watching the first two seasons on Netflix.