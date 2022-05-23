Ewan McGregor Weighs in on Potential Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Ewan McGregor can't make any promises, but if it were up to him, Obi-Wan Kenobi would be renewed for a season two.

"Would I like to make another one?" McGregor told Entertainment Weekly. "Yeah, I would like to make another one."

Of course, the Disney+ show is currently billed as an 8-episode limited series, but there's hope that the writers can make this story last for another season. Even Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said, "It's certainly something we talk about."

Kennedy said that nobody involved wants to say goodbye to these characters, but added, "We have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we'd have to really answer the question why?"

For McGregor, the answer to that question is obvious. "It sounds a bit pretentious, but it's nice to make people happy," he said. "It's nice to know that by all of our efforts in making this Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the fans are going to be stoked."