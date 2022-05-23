Ewan McGregor Weighs in on Potential Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Ewan McGregor can't make any promises, but if it were up to him, Obi-Wan Kenobi would be renewed for a season two.
"Would I like to make another one?" McGregor told Entertainment Weekly. "Yeah, I would like to make another one."
Of course, the Disney+ show is currently billed as an 8-episode limited series, but there's hope that the writers can make this story last for another season. Even Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said, "It's certainly something we talk about."
Kennedy said that nobody involved wants to say goodbye to these characters, but added, "We have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we'd have to really answer the question why?"
For McGregor, the answer to that question is obvious. "It sounds a bit pretentious, but it's nice to make people happy," he said. "It's nice to know that by all of our efforts in making this Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the fans are going to be stoked."
Moreover, McGregor is excited for fans to see the limited series, saying, "I think [fans are] not going to be disappointed by it. Maybe some will, but you can't please all the people all the time."
Writer Joby Harold and director Deborah Chow are less forthcoming when it comes to their hopes for the franchise. They both said that they created the series with a "beginning, middle and end" in mind, so Harold explained, "I don't know about it being a story beyond the story we're telling now."
Not to say that there isn't any potential for more episodes. The show takes place nine years before the events featured in A New Hope, in which an older Obi-Wan is portrayed by Alec Guiness, so there's room to expand on Obi-Wan's storied life.
Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+.