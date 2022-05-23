This S.W.A.T. Original Cast Member Will Not Return for Season 6

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Bad news S.W.A.T. fans: Officer Chris Alonso has left the team once and for all.

In a statement on May 22, Lina Esco shared that she will not be returning to the CBS series for its sixth season, noting that "this is one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make."

"Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere," Lina said in the statement. "Five years later, I am leaving S.W.A.T. to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown and as an actor and director, I'm excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter, too."

Though this is the end of her time on the crime series, she will miss the team. "I'm forever grateful to my S.W.A.T. family—my fellow cast, writers, and producers—for an incredible journey," she continued. "To the amazing S.W.A.T. fans, you are the heart of the show. I can't thank you enough for your support and for walking beside me through all of Chris' journey!"

Okay, we're officially S.A.D.