Halsey Slams Record Label for Stopping Release of New Song

Halsey is not afraid to speak their truth about the music industry.
On May 22, the "Without Me" singer called out their record label, Astralwerks, for reportedly not allowing them to release new music. "Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP," Halsey wrote on the 29-second clip, "but my record label won't let me."
Halsey continued that they've "been in this industry for 8 years" and have "sold over 165 million records." However, they said, Astralwerks—Capitol Records' electronic music subsidiary—said "I can't release it unless they can fake a viral moment on tiktok."
They added, "Everything is marketing and they are doing this to basically every artist these days. I just wanna release music, man. and I deserve better tbh. I'm tired."
In response to Halsey's claims, a spokesperson for Capitol Music Group issued a statement to E! News. "Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering," the statement read. "We can't wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music."
This isn't the first time Halsey—who has been signed to Astralwerks since 2014—has criticized their music label. In November, the Grammy nominee shared their frustration with having to keep record-label execs updated while recording their album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
"There were moments when I felt powerless," the singer told Hits Daily Double at the time. "Updating my progression to accommodate execs and investors, making sure the arrival of my child was timely enough that it wouldn't cost anyone money, was dehumanizing." Halsey gave birth to baby Ender in July 2021.
And in an August interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Halsey detailed the way they had to share their pregnancy news with the label.
"You have to call the CEO of X, Y, Z and say, ‘Hey, hi. I'm just calling to let you know, I'm pregnant. I didn't want you to find out on Instagram. I wanted to tell you myself, personally. It's still business as usual over here though, don't worry,'" they said. "My personal choice isn't going to affect your profitability or your productivity or your assembly line. And also, in what world would you ever have to call me to tell me that you were having a baby? But I have to call you because it impacts your product.'"
E! News has reached out to Astralwerks for additional comment and has not heard back.