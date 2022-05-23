Madewell Early Memorial Day Weekend Deals 2022: Save up to 78% on These 28 Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A holiday weekend is great time to relax with family and friends, of course. Memorial Day Weekend is also a great time to shop some great discounts. You don't have to wait until the long weekend to get these deals though. Madewell has started its Memorial Day savings event early. You can save 25% sitewide when you use the promo code LONGWEEKEND at checkout.
And, yes, that includes styles that are already on sale, which means you can get a major discount, depending on what you buy. That means you can save up to 78% on your purchase. This is a great time to plan out your summer wardrobe with some warm-weather staples from Madewell, like dresses, swimsuits, and shorts. You can also get ahead with some major savings on fall favorites, like jackets and sweaters. Or you can go for some accessories that work all year long.
Madewell Tops on Sale
Madewell (Re)sourced Georgette Lucie Puff-Sleeve Smocked Bodice Top in Moody Blooms
This top is made for an outdoor lunch with friends. The print is perfect for summer and the color is great all year long.
Madewell Sunside Button-Back Top: Earth-Dyed Edition
Wear this apricot-hued crop top for a casual summer day. It also comes in mint. Both tanks are made from an eco-friendly linen blend.
Madewell Lightspun Short-Sleeve Flap-Pocket Shirt
This super soft, button down top is incredibly comfortable. You will look polished and feel cozy all day long.
Madewell Gingham Apron Sweater Tank
Nothing says summer like a gingham print. This is the quintessential seasonal tank top.
Madewell Swimwear on Sale
Madewell Second Wave Ribbed Cutout-Back One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit is so chic that you can get away with wearing it as a bodysuit and pairing it with some elegant trousers.
Madewell Madewell Second Wave Floral Jacquard Seamed One-Piece Swimsuit
Go for a fun, retro vibe with this floral print, one-piece swimsuit.
Madewell Second Wave Ribbed Tie-Back Bikini Top and
If you're looking for a purchase that you can feel good about, this swimsuit is it. Its fabric is recycled from pre-consumer nylon waste, including fabric scraps, carpet, and fishing nets. Plus, it has UPF 50 sun protection and it's machine-washable.
Madewell Dresses on Sale
Madewell Sophia Midi Dress in Seersucker Check
Look polished and feel cool in this breezy, mid-length dress. White is perfect for the that summer sun, but this dress also comes in black.
Madewell Tie-Back Button-Front Mini Dress in Geodot Floral
You need this dress in your closet. It's the perfect "throw on and go" look for those busy days. You can also dress this up in the fall with a leather jacket and some booties.
Madewell Embroidered Smock-Waist Ruffle Mini Skirt
You can never have too many white dresses in your summer wardrobe. This one is comfortable and incredibly cute.
Madewell Linen-Blend Sophia Midi Dress
Buying this dress is a great investment because it's one of the few pieces that actually works during every season. You won't regret this purchase. It's available in standard, petite, and plus sizes.
Madewell Lightspun Button-Front Mini Dress
This button-down dress is extremely flattering. You can also unbutton it as a light, kimono-like layer over a tank top and some jean shorts.
Madewell Ruffle-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress in Daisy Stitch
How stunning is this color? This works for a casual ensemble or you can dress it up with some heels for a summer dinner.
Madewell Skirts on Sale
Madewell Wrap Mini Skirt in Bandana Flower
This red and white skirt is the perfect look for a casual summer holiday BBQ.
Madewell Eyelet Pull-On Midi Skirt
A black skirt is always a yes. You can rock this casually or dress this up for night.
Madewell Shorts on Sale
Madewell The Perfect Jean Short in Burnett Wash: TENCEL Lyocell Edition
These jean shorts have an old-school look and that "perfectly broken-in feel."
Madewell High-Rise Denim Shorts in Lavista Wash
A high-rise short is universally flattering. Plus, these are made from eco-friendly stretch denim.
Madewell Curvy High-Rise Denim Shorts in Lunar Wash
You need some black denim shorts in your closet for summer. You can even dress them up at night. You will get so much wear out of these.
Madewell Pants on Sale
Madewell Lightspun Pull-On Balloon Pants
If you have to wear pants in warm weather, these are the best choice. They're easy, breezy, and they can work for casual looks and more polished ensembles. These come in three colors.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Workwear Pant
As the name suggests, these are the perfect pants for the office, but you can also pear them with a white t-shirt or tank top for a great, casual look.
Madewell Linen-Blend Track Trousers
These black linen pants are polished, sporty, casual, and a great bathing suit complement. This is a do-it-all garment that you need in your closet.
Madewell Shoes on Sale
Madewell The Jeanne Slingback Flat in Lizard Embossed Leather
Slingback sandals are a "wear with everything" type of shoe. They work with your just chilling outfits and some more dressed up outfits. Madewell also has these in beige.
Madewell Court Sneakers in Spotted Calf Hair
If you adore an animal print, these shoes are a fun style, yet they're so neutral and match with a lot.
Madewell Bags on Sale
Madewell The Sydney Zip-Top Crossbody Bag
Wear this as a crossbody bag. Or hold it by the top handle. This bag is adorable and the perfect size to store your small essentials. It comes in red, brown, blue, and black.
Madewell The Sydney Crossbody Bag
This bag is giving a "timeless vintage" aesthetic for sure. It also comes in six other colors.
Madewell Jeans on Sale
Madewell The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Fitzgerald Wash
These jeans were specifically designed to accommodate an hourglass frame, which means they have a longer rise for a round booty, extra room at the hips and thighs, and a more narrow waist.
Madewell Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans in Orland Wash: TENCEL Denim Edition
Dark jeans are a night-time staple. If you want the casual vibe of wearing jeans out, but you still want to look dressed up, dark denim is the way to go.
Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans in Blaisdell Wash
These flared jeans are simultaneously on-trend and nostalgic. These relaxed fit pants go with everything.
