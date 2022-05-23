Kourtney & Travis

See Every Photo From Their Wedding Weekend

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's First Kiss at Italian Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows at the Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy on May 22. See the moment the bride and groom had their first kiss at the wedding.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony

You may now kiss the bride!

After tying the knot in Portofino, Italy on May 22, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a photo of the moment they had their first kiss at the altar (technically, they had their first kiss as husband and wife after they exchanged vows at a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. the week before). Posting a picture of their smooch to Instagram, the newlyweds wrote, "Happily ever after." Kourtney also shared a snapshot of the couple celebrating with a bottle of champagne after saying "I do" and captioned it, "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker."

The Poosh founder, 43, and the blink-182 drummer, 46, hosted the ceremony at the Castello Brown castle in Portofino. The bride wore a white silk lace and satin corseted gown by Dolce & Gabbana. According to the fashion house, designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana drew inspiration from "the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita." Kourtney finished off her look with a long tulle veil, which per the brand, featured a hand-embroidered depiction of the Virgin Mary, the words "family loyalty respect," and "floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens." In fact, the piece gave a nod to Travis', who also wore Dolce & Gabbana, tattoos.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding: Celebrity Guests

Kourtney was walked down the aisle by her mom Kris Jenner. However, the momager wasn't the only family member in attendance. Kourtney's children Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, were also there as were Travis' kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, who he welcomed with his ex Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23. In addition, Kourtney's sisters Kim KardashianKhloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were there as were a number of friends, who'd celebrated the big weekend with the bride and groom with a number of pre-wedding festivities.

After the ceremony, there was a reception where guests ate delicious food (including cannoli and pasta stations), watched a performance by Andrea Bocelli and danced the night away.

To see photos from the wedding weekend, keep reading:

Kiss the Bride

"Happily ever after," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Ceremony

Kourtney and Travis, both in Dolce & Gabbana, wed at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.

Surrounded by Love

The bride and groom's family members stood by their sides as the ceremony took place.

The Newlyweds

As Kourtney wrote on Instagram, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker."

Cheers to the Happy Couple

The pair celebrated saying "I do" by popping a bottle of champagne.

Husband & Wife

Kravis forever!

Kravis Married Again

The two walk together after the ceremony.

Sippin' Sisters

Kylie and Kendall Jenner show off their dance moves and drinks on TikTok.

Dance Moves

Kris Jenner and Carl Dawson get down on the dance floor with some killer moves. 

Taking Over The Mic

Travis gives a heartwarming speech alongside Kourtney at the reception.

Outfit Change

Kim Kardashian swapped her black lace gown for a sparkly bodysuit during the reception.

Kourtney & Travis

The bride showcases her full wedding look.

The Veil

Kourtney wore a cathedral-length veil.

Flowing Veil

The bride and groom head to the reception.

Tattoo Tribute

Kourtney's veil depicted the Virgin Mary and the words "Family Loyalty Respect" which match the artwork of Travis' head tattoos.

Penelope Disick & Alabama Barker

Kourtney's daughter and Travis's daughter walk together.

Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Attendants help carry Kourtney's veil.

Landon Barker & Atiana De La Hoya

Travis' son and stepdaughter are spotted.

Kris Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

Kris walks her eldest daughter down the aisle.

We're Here

Kim Kardashian leads North West and Reign Disick to the wedding.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The engaged couple arrive at the ceremony.

Wedding Participants
The Kardashian-Jenners and the Bride & Groom

Khloe KardashianReign DisickKendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian appear with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Kris Jenner

The mother of the bride arrives!

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker & Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe appears at the ceremony.

The Bride and Groom

Alabama Barker shared this video of her dad and stepmom at the altar.

Just Married (Again!)

Alabama Barker leaks the first photo of Kourtney in her wedding dress.

The Bride and Groom Leave the Altar

Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared this pic.

Alabama Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney takes a selfie with her stepdaughter.

photos
View More Photos From Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

