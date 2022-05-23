Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance Begins: Snag a $300 Memory Foam Mattress for $60 & 14 More Amazing Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shoppers, get excited! Memorial Day is officially one week away, which means we just have to make it through this week and then we can all enjoy a nice long weekend full of all the incredible deals that usually accompany the holiday. Fortunately, waiting for this week to end doesn't have to be as long and miserable as it can sometimes be before a three-day weekend. We've got just the thing you need to start your week off right.
Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance Event is officially on and you can score some pretty incredible deals up to 89% off. Anything and everything you might need for your home for the summer season and beyond is on sale at Wayfair right now. We're talking stylish cocktail glasses for summer entertaining, boho chic hammocks for total relaxation and colorful patio finds that are sure to impress your guests.
Some of the best deals you can score right now are on mattresses, beddings, pillows, sheets and more. If you want to refresh your bedroom and upgrade your bed for the new season, now is the perfect time to shop. We found some crazy deals that are sure to sell out fast like this $296 full size memory foam mattress that's on sale today for just $62 or this top-rated $110 memory foam cooling pillow that's on sale for just $28.
If you want to score a truly budget-friendly deal, this contemporary duvet cover set with over 3,000 perfect reviews is originally $90 but is on sale today for only $10!
We highly recommend checking out the Wayfair Memorial Day Clearance Sale to see what kind of amazing discounts and goodies they have for you. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the Wayfair sale. Check those out below.
The Best Deals From Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance Sale Event
Alwyn Home Mila 6-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Memorial Day is all about mattresses, and this is one jaw-dropping deal you can't pass up. This 6-inch firm mattress for Alwyn Home features a top layer of memory foam and a quilted polyester fabric with stitched padding for extra comfort. It's a good mattress for a guest room or a kid's room. It has over 3,200 five-star reviews and it's on sale for a jaw-dropping $62 right now. That's nearly 80% off the list price.
Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow
Need new pillows? This memory foam pillow was made to to form to the shape of your head for ultimate customized comfort. It also features cooling technology, making it the ideal pillow for summer. It's a Wayfair shopper-fave with over 13,000 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers say this it's so comfy, they've been getting the best sleep in a long time.
Greyleigh Needville Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror
Adding a mirror to your living room or bedroom can make the space appear larger than it is. Right now, you can score this best-selling contemporary accent mirror for just $70. That's over 50% off the original price!
Kelly Clarkson Home Rattan Basket
Store blankets, pillows, toys, clothes and more in this stylish rattan basket from Kelly Clarkson Home. It's originally $120, but it's on sale now for just $46.
Beachcrest Home Bruckner Hammock
Create your very own backyard oasis with this boho chic hammock chair. It's easy to hang and assemble, eco-friendly, and comes with the wooden spreader bar, the removable seat and the back cushions.
White Noise Reversible Medium Memory Foam Queen Cooling Bed Pillow
Keep cool during the hot summer nights with this reversible cooling pillow, which features the "perfect combination of conforming memory foam and cooling gel." It's originally $60, but it's on sale now for just $39.
Freeport Park Delilah Hanging Chaise Lounger with Stand
Lounging out in the sun has never been more comfortable or stylish. This hanging chaise lounger comes with the stand and the pillow. It was designed to make you feel as if you were floating on a cloud. It comes in three colors: teal, beige and navy blue. It's originally $639, but it's on sale today for $245.
Wade Logan Govan Portable Camping Hammock with Stand
This portable hammock was designed to be easy to set up and take down. It's the perfect thing to take along during your summer camping trip. There are seven colors to choose from and it's on sale for less than $100.
Wrought Studio Aminatou 58-inch Wide Sideboard
This gorgeous piece is guaranteed to get a ton of compliments from guests. According to Wayfair shoppers, it look even more beautiful in person and it's pretty easy to assemble. It's originally $675 but you can add it to your home today for $245.
Winston Porter Burkard Microfiber 3 Piece Comforter Set
This three-piece comforter set comes with the comforter, two plow shams and a bed skirt. There are four colors to choose from including red and denim blue (as shown here). It's originally $74, but it's on sale now for $35 for a full size. At that price, we highly doubt this will stay in stock or too long.
Wayfair Basics High Back Swivel with Wheels Ergonomic Executive Chair
This super classy and sophisticated executive chair from Wayfair Basics is a must-have for your home office. It's originally $616, but it's on sale now for $127. Amazing price!
Bay Isle Home Plummer Chair Hammock
These is no shortage of chic hammocks available right now, but we're obsessed with the Plummer Chair Hammock from Bay Isla Home. It comes in five colors, including this cool versatile mocha. It's originally $135, but it's on sale today for $57.
White Noise Presley 2-inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
If you don't want to splurge on a brand new mattress this Memorial Day, why not go for a mattress topper instead? This memory form mattress topper will give you an extra layer of comfort so you can get the good night's rest you deserve. It's originally $170, but it's on sale today for $67. So good!
Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase
Need new sheets? Now's the perfect time to shop! During Wayfair's Memorial Day Clearance Event, you can score this sheet set for just $20. There are a ton of colors to choose from, and each set coms with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and four pillow cases. It's another Wayfair fan fave with over 46,000 five star reviews, and numerous shoppers say these sheets are super soft and such a great value.
Wayfair Basics Alongi Microfiber Modern & Contemporary Duvet Cover Set
This duvet cover set from Wayfair Basics comes with the duvet cover and two pillow shams. There are currently three colors available in the full/queen size: chocolate, purple and white. it's originally $90, but it's on sale today for just $10. Refreshing your room has never been more affordable!
Looking for more Memorial Day deals to shop now? Check out our ultimate guide to the best Memorial Day sales of 2022.